FSU football opens as underdog in rivalry game against Miami Hurricanes
A minor setback for a major comeback? Hopefully.
Florida State is dealing with its first test of adversity this fall, and it's left a sour taste in the Seminoles' mouths. With everything in their control following a 3-0 start, head coach Mike Norvell and the 'Noles came up short in the conference opener, losing to Virginia in double overtime.
Now is not the time for FSU to hang its head. There's no choice but to bounce back and respond with the Miami Hurricanes set to travel to Tallahassee on Saturday night.
The Hurricanes are undefeated behind new starting quarterback Carson Beck, who has completed 82/112 passes for 972 yards with seven touchdowns to three interceptions, along with a score on the ground. Beck has the offense averaging 36.8 points per game against a schedule that has included Notre Dame, USF, and Miami.
Miami also brings a stout defense to the table, allowing just 11.5 points per game. The Hurricanes have forced six turnovers, recorded 26 tackles for loss, and notched ten sacks in four outings.
Considering the result against the Cavaliers, it's no surprise to see the Seminoles enter the rivalry game as the underdog.
FSU Nearly A Touchdown Underdog Against Miami
According to FanDuel, Florida State is projected to lose for the second consecutive weekend. The Seminoles opened as a 6.5-point underdog on the sportsbook with the Over/Under set at 55.5 points. Miami is a -200 favorite on the MoneyLine compared to FSU's +164.
The Seminoles are 3-1 against the spread this season. Florida State failed to cover in the loss to Virginia.
This is the first time FSU has opened as an underdog since the season opener. Alabama was favored by nearly two touchdowns on August 30 before the Seminoles won 31-17.
Quarterback Tommy Castellanos will need to put together some heroics. On the season, Castellanos has completed 45/70 passes for 848 yards with four touchdowns to three interceptions. He's added 41 rushes for 217 yards and four more scores.
Florida State and Miami will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 4. The contest will be televised on ABC.
