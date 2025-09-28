Virginia fined after field storming puts FSU football player safety at risk
The Florida State Seminoles stormed Doak Campbell Stadium following their season-opening victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide in August.
Virginia returned the favor on Friday night as thousands of fans rushed, literally, the field at Scott Stadium to celebrate the Cavaliers' 46-38 upset of the No. 8 Seminoles.
It was a frightening scene as the students packed in tightly behind the end zone where the game ultimately ended. On a desperation play that would decide the contest in double overtime, senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos threw into the end zone in the direction of senior wide receiver Squirrel White.
Virginia's Ja'Son Prevard intercepted the pass and fell to the ground while tangled up with White. As the two hit the turf, a sea of bodies came rushing in, taking them completely out of the picture.
There was obviously some worry for White. Following the game, head coach Mike Norvell noted that he didn't believe the Seminoles had any issues exiting the field.
"I'm not sure of any issues. We got everybody in the locker room and so I'm not sure of any issues," Norvell said on Friday night.
On3's Pete Nakos confirmed that White safely made it into the locker room, which is great to hear, all things considered.
White was in his first game back after missing Florida State's win against Kent State due to the injury. He finished with two catches for five yards on three targets.
Either way, the Cavaliers were fined by the ACC for new field storming rules that were implemented over the summer.
Virginia Fined For Storming Field Against Florida State
On Saturday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced it was docking $50K from Virginia for violating the league's event security policy.
"The violation occurred when fans entered the field of play after the conclusion of the contest. The conference's event security policy is designed to protect the safety and well-being of all student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans," read a release from the ACC.
This is the first time the Cavaliers have racked up an infraction under the updated guidelines. Another violation would mean a $100K fine.
It's a price Virginia won't have a problem paying considering the result. It's also a reminder that these exciting moments can potentially endanger players if they aren't handled correctly.
Luckily, White and the Seminoles came out unscathed despite the postgame rucus.
Regardless, the result was disappointing and Florida State will look to bounce back against Miami next weekend.
