Mike Norvell on FSU football's brutal loss to Virginia: 'We have to be better'
The Florida State Seminoles fumbled away their undefeated record in Charlottesville on Friday night. Following three consecutive victories by 14 or more points, the Seminoles found themselves in a dog fight against Virginia, coming up short in double overtime.
It was the first time Florida State had traveled outside of Tallahassee this season and it looked like it. The Seminoles didn't play like the same team that outmuscled and beat down Alabama in Tallahassee. Instead, they made too many mistakes and shied away from contact far too often.
The result is disappointing but the season isn't over, not by a long shot. Florida State doesn't have any time to lick its wounds with the No. 2 Miami Hurricanes coming to Tallahassee next Saturday night
Following the loss, head coach Mike Norvell met with the media to discuss a variety of topics.
Mike Norvell Recaps FSU's Loss To Virginia
Opening Statement: Obviously, extremely disappointed with the outcome of tonight. We knew this would be a highly emotional game, we knew we would get their best shot throughout it, and you've got to give credit to Virginia, they made the plays that were necessary throughout the course of the game. They started fast, took advantage of some of the mistakes we had early.
Turned the ball over, had some big penalties that set us behind the chains. Just did not get off to the start that we needed to have. I was pleased with the way our guys responded throughout it, to be able to come back, to be able to take a lead. And then unfortunately the touchdown right before half, give credit to the back, who ran through a big collision but obviously areas we've got to be better.
Defensively, we've got to continue to take advantage of opportunities to get off the field. I thought just too many drives that were extended throughout in third and fourth downs. I was pleased with the takeaways. I thought guys did rise up and they made plays throughout. Obviously, we've got to continue to impact the quarterback.
They were able to do a good job in the run game against us and they made one more play than what we did. There were plenty of opportunities throughout that contest, any different result on probably 20 or 30 plays, it's going to be a different outcome at the end but that's football. When you come on the road, obviously it was a Friday night, big game for all of us, being our conference opener.
For all the things you felt, they had plenty of passion and the crowd was impactful. For us, we've got to focus on the things we can control and go out there and start better. I am pleased with the response I saw from our guys but obviously it wasn't enough there at the end. You've got to go back to work.
We've lost the first conference game. We've got nothing but an opportunity in front of us here this next week in a huge game for us, our program, our university. Getting back home against a very talented team.
There's some big steps we need to take as a football team just in how we handle that environment, some of those emotions, and making sure that our execution and discipline is what it needs to be across the course of a 60+ minute game. I know our guys will respond and we've got to go put everything we have into this week that's ahead.
Full comments from Mike Norvell below
