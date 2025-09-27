FSU football's Tommy Castellanos delivers rallying message after upset loss
The Florida State Seminoles suffered their first defeat of the 2025 season on Friday night, falling in double overtime to the Virginia Cavaliers, 46-38.
It was a game filled with twists and turns. Early in the second quarter, Florida State trailed 14-0 after committing two turnovers and three penalties. The Seminoles responded to take the lead, and ultimately, the contest was tied at the break.
Regardless, it never truly felt like Florida State settled in. Things looked clunky on both sides of the ball and the Seminoles didn't play like the team we saw during the first three games at Doak Campbell Stadium.
Offensively, FSU turned it over three times and was constantly behind the chains on third down. On defense, the Seminoles couldn't get a stop to save their lives.
It's a performance the team will want to forget. At the same time, it's something they have to learn from to turn things around from here.
FSU QB Tommy Castellanos Sends Message In Locker Room
With the emotions coming down and disappointment settling in, senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos pulled his teammates together in the locker room.
Castellanos made it clear that the Seminoles have to deal with this loss the right way and get ready for Miami. His leadership showed up in a tough moment.
"After the game, I was just like 'be a man about it, take it to the chin, eat it, and on to the next.' We're not going to dwell on the past," Castellanos said on Friday night. "It's over with. Now it's on to the team we play this next week."
In the loss, Castellanos completed 18/32 passes for 254 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He added 14 rushes for 78 yards and another score.
The veteran signal-caller believes this is a moment that Florida State can rally around. For now, it's all about getting back to work.
"I think we needed it. I think guys were riding high, kind of smelling ourselves, feeling good. A little adversity," Castellanos said. "I think we'll respond and bounce back, we have to pretty quick here. I think we needed it. I think it'll be good for us moving forward. I think it'll just push us and make us work harder and continue to play harder."
Castellanos and the Seminoles return to Tallahassee next weekend to face off against No. 2 Miami on Saturday, October 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
