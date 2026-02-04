Florida State Football Announces Specialty Games for 2026 Season

Florida State will celebrate Homecoming and Seminole Heritage November 21, 2026 against NC State, one of four featured games for the Seminole football team this coming season.

In addition to Homecoming and Seminole Heritage against the Wolfpack, FSU will also host its Athlete Alumni Reunion that weekend. Family Weekend and Hall of Fame Weekend will be September 26 vs. Central Arkansas, FSU’s annual Cancer Awareness game will be October 3 vs. Virginia and Military Appreciation will be held October 31 against Clemson.

Florida State improved to 63-12-1 all-time on Homecoming with a win last season against Wake Forest, and FSU has won 12 consecutive Homecoming games. The win over the Demon Deacons also pushed the Seminoles record to 3-0 in Seminole Heritage games. Florida State celebrates its long-standing relationship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida by featuring turquoise – the color that represents harmony, friendship and fellowship throughout Native American communities – in many different ways during the game.

Florida State opens its 2026 campaign on August 29 at Doak Campbell Stadium against New Mexico State. Season tickets for the 2026 season can be renewed or purchased online at seminoles.evenue.net, starting as low as $350. All season tickets also include a required Seminole Boosters contribution. For information about Doak Campbell Stadium’s many premium seating experiences, contact the FSU Athletics Ticket Office at 850-644-1830 or ticketoffice@seminoles.com.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky.

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa.

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee

*Release courtesy of FSU Athletics

