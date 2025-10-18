FSU football gets really good news going into Stanford
The Florida State Seminoles currently have one of the most explosive offenses in the country, and, despite their 3-3 record, they rank No. 3 in total offense, ahead of Tennessee and behind USC, with Texas Tech coming in at No. 1.
For Seminole fans nursing their own emotional injuries, the silver lining is that FSU is expected to return four key pieces when they take the field against Stanford at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Depth Issues Ease as Starters Make Their Return
The loss of offensive tackle Micah Pettus was felt early on when he left Florida State's loss at home to Miami, and things only got worse from there. Wideout Jayvan Boggs and running back Roydell Williams were absent against Pittsburgh, while Duce Robinson missed the second half due to an injury.
The good news? All four players are expected to make a return as the Seminoles head out West to face the Stanford Cardinal in a game that they're "expected" to win, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Tight end Randy Pittman Jr. wasn't listed as missing the previous game due to an injury. Pittman Jr. warmed up but did not play.
Both Teams Enter With Shifting Availability
Florida State’s ACC availability report on Friday listed Robinson, Williams, Boggs, linebacker Caleb LaVallee, Pettus, and five others as probable, including quarterback Tommy Castellanos, wide receiver Squirrel White, tight end Randy Pittman Jr., defensive back Ashlynd Barker, and defensive lineman Kevin Wynn.
Perhaps the biggest hit now will be the absence of defensive back Ja'Brill Rawls, who has 53 tackles and a tackle for loss on the season.
READ MORE: FSU football loses another defensive player ahead of Stanford game
Florida State has also ruled out redshirt senior linebacker Stefon Thompson and junior defensive back Donny Hiebert, but upgraded redshirt sophomore defensive back Edwin Joseph from questionable to probable. Stanford, meanwhile, removed DB Jaylen’Dai Sumlin, running backs Sedrick Irvin and Cole Tabb, and DL Joe Asiain from its report, signaling all four are expected to play.
The Seminoles are a near three-touchdown favorite in the matchup, but now, it comes down to execution. Getting bodies back helps, but health only matters if it translates into results, and after three straight losses, there’s no more room for moral victories.
With a late kickoff, a cross-country trip, and a roster finally nearing full strength, Florida State won’t just be expected to win; it’ll be expected to look like it.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell delivers message to frustrated FSU football fans after 3rd straight loss
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok