FSU football gets really good news going into Stanford

The Seminoles are expected to get key reinforcements back for Saturday night's conference game.

Tommy Mire

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a pass over East Texas A&M Lions cornerback Kaleb Miles (1) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a pass over East Texas A&M Lions cornerback Kaleb Miles (1) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles currently have one of the most explosive offenses in the country, and, despite their 3-3 record, they rank No. 3 in total offense, ahead of Tennessee and behind USC, with Texas Tech coming in at No. 1.

For Seminole fans nursing their own emotional injuries, the silver lining is that FSU is expected to return four key pieces when they take the field against Stanford at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Depth Issues Ease as Starters Make Their Return

Duce Robinson (0) reaches for the ball in the end zone
Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) reaches for the ball in the end zone. The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Florida State Seminoles 22-28 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The loss of offensive tackle Micah Pettus was felt early on when he left Florida State's loss at home to Miami, and things only got worse from there. Wideout Jayvan Boggs and running back Roydell Williams were absent against Pittsburgh, while Duce Robinson missed the second half due to an injury.

The good news? All four players are expected to make a return as the Seminoles head out West to face the Stanford Cardinal in a game that they're "expected" to win, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Tight end Randy Pittman Jr. wasn't listed as missing the previous game due to an injury. Pittman Jr. warmed up but did not play.

Both Teams Enter With Shifting Availability

lorida State Seminoles safety Earl Little Jr. (0) and defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls
Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles safety Earl Little Jr. (0) and defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (11) celebrate after an interception during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State’s ACC availability report on Friday listed Robinson, Williams, Boggs, linebacker Caleb LaVallee, Pettus, and five others as probable, including quarterback Tommy Castellanos, wide receiver Squirrel White, tight end Randy Pittman Jr., defensive back Ashlynd Barker, and defensive lineman Kevin Wynn.

Perhaps the biggest hit now will be the absence of defensive back Ja'Brill Rawls, who has 53 tackles and a tackle for loss on the season.

Florida State has also ruled out redshirt senior linebacker Stefon Thompson and junior defensive back Donny Hiebert, but upgraded redshirt sophomore defensive back Edwin Joseph from questionable to probable. Stanford, meanwhile, removed DB Jaylen’Dai Sumlin, running backs Sedrick Irvin and Cole Tabb, and DL Joe Asiain from its report, signaling all four are expected to play.

The Seminoles are a near three-touchdown favorite in the matchup, but now, it comes down to execution. Getting bodies back helps, but health only matters if it translates into results, and after three straight losses, there’s no more room for moral victories.

With a late kickoff, a cross-country trip, and a roster finally nearing full strength, Florida State won’t just be expected to win; it’ll be expected to look like it.

