FSU football hit again as former top recruit exits for transfer portal

Going into the offseason, the Florida State Seminoles appeared to have some promising young pieces on their defensive front, including sophomore Amaree Williams and true freshmen Mandrell Desir, Darryll Desir, and Kevin Wynn.

Less than a week later, those hopes have been decimated. Williams has already committed to Mississippi State, while it's becoming clearer by the day that the Desir twins are unlikely to return to Tallahassee.

To add to the misery, Wynn is the latest addition to the portal.

FSU's Top Recruit In 2025 Class Moving On

Kevin Wynn/IG

On Saturday evening, On3's Pete Nakos reported that Wynn is expected to transfer after one season at Florida State. If it comes to fruition, this would be another significant loss for the Seminoles.

It was a win, literally, when Wynn stuck with his commitment to the program during the Early Signing Period last year. He was anticipated to be a major piece in the trenches in 2026, with the potential to earn a starting role.

Wynn was on track to be in the two-deep as a true freshman but suffered an injury late in fall camp that hindered his progress. He only appeared in four games, totaling one tackle and one pass breakup. Ahead of the regular-season finale against Florida, head coach Mike Norvell revealed the Seminoles would redshirt Wynn.

In 40 snaps, Wynn was Florida State's lowest-graded player at 49.3 overall, per PFF.

Wynn was the Seminoles' highest-ranked signee in the #Tribe25 class, slotting in at No. 84 overall in his recruiting cycle. Of the 23 signees in 2025, ten have already transferred.

The 6-foot-2, 334-pound defensive lineman will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.

As of now, Daniel Lyons, Deante McCray, Tylon Lee, and Deamontae Diggs are the only returning defensive linemen on Florida State's roster.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

LS Clay Bowers, Senior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

OL Paul Bowling, True Freshman (Announced 1/7)

P Daniel Hughes, Sophomore (Announced 1/8)

OL Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/9)

DB Karson Hobbs, Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

OL Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/10)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

WR Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/9)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

LB Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/7)

DB Shamar Arnoux, True Freshman (Announced 1/8)

DL Grant Fielder, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

K Jake Weinberg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/10)

DL Kevin Wynn, True Freshman (Announced 1/10)

