FSU Football Releases Uniform Combination For Home Matchup Against Clemson Tigers
Florida State is back in action on Saturday night for one of the games that has been circled on the calendar since the offseason as the Seminoles will take on the No. 15 Clemson Tigers. After taking down Clemson in Death Valley last year, it seems unlikely that FSU will keep things close in Tallahassee considering the results of the past few weeks.
The Tigers are off to a 3-1 start with the lone loss coming to No. 5 Georgia in the season opener. Since then, Clemson has scored 40+ points in three consecutive games as quarterback Cade Klubnik is putting in a career campaign. Klubnik has completed 73/110 passes for 984 yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions. Defensively, head coach Dabo Swinney's squad has yet to surrender a point in the first quarter this season.
Ahead of the matchup with the Tigers, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. After some alternate looks the past two weeks, the Seminoles will go back to one of the most iconic combinations in college football - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants.
Clemson has yet to officially unveil its uniforms for the matchup.
Florida State and Clemson will kick off at 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, and Quint Kessenich on the call.
Here's a look at what the team has worn game by game this year:
Georgia Tech: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Boston College: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
Memphis: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Cal: Alternate home uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and white pants
SMU: Alternate uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants
