FSU Football Releases Uniform Combination For Home Matchup With Memphis
Florida State and Memphis are scheduled to match up in a non-conference affair on Saturday afternoon. Once again, the Seminoles will be playing in a nationally televised game with plenty of eyes expected to tune in for one of the underrated contests of the weekend. Typically, you wouldn't look too hard into a P5 vs. G5 pairing but this isn't an ordinary matchup.
The Tigers are a legitimately good team with buzz to potentially become the first Group of 5 program to make the 12-team College Football Playoff. Plus, this is a chance for Memphis to get a little revenge after Florida State hired its former coach away nearly five years ago. Quarterback Seth Henigan is as good as they come and every starter on offense and defense is listed as a junior or senior.
Ahead of the matchup with the Tigers, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. For the second time this season, the Seminoles will be wearing their traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants. The team came up short in the season-opener in the iconic combo but went 5-1 when donning the look last year.
Memphis previously unveiled its uniforms on Friday. The Tigers will wear blue helmets, white jerseys, and blue pants.
Florida State and Memphis will kick off at 12:00 p.m. EST on ESPN with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, and Kris Budden on the call.
Here's a look at what the team has worn game by game this year:
Georgia Tech: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Boston College: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
