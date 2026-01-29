FAU vs. Memphis Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Jan. 29
The Memphis Tigers had a rough go during their out-of-conference schedule, but they're 4-3 in conference play. Tonight, they'll take on Florida Atlantic, which is 14-7 overall and 6-2 in American Conference competition.
These two teams have already faced each other once this season, back on January 11. The Owls won that game at home by a final score of 89-78. Will we see a similar result in the rematch? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
FAU vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- FAU +1.5 (-105)
- Memphis -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- FAU +110
- Memphis -135
Total
- OVER 152.5 (-105)
- UNDER 152.5 (-115)
FAU vs. Memphis How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, January 29
- Game Time: 8:00 pm ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- FAU Record: 14-7 (6-2 in American)
- Memphis Record: 9-10 (4-3 in American)
FAU vs. Memphis Betting Trends
- FAU is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in FAU's last seven games
- FAU is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games as an underdog
- Memphis is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games
- Memphis is 18-2 straight up in its last 20 home games
FAU vs. Memphis Key Player to Watch
- Devin Vanterpool, G - FAU Owls
Devin Venterpool is leading the Owls in points per game (16.0), as well as rebounds per game (6.7). One area he could improve in is his three-point shooting. Despite taking 120 three-point shots already this season, he's hitting them at a rate of just 35.8%. If he starts to get hot with his three-point shots, Florida Atlantic has a chance to go on a run.
FAU vs. Memphis Prediction and Pick
I'm surprised Memphis is the favorite in this game. The Tigers rank just 269th in the country in effective field goal percentage, and now they have to take on an FAU team that ranks 79th in that metric.
Memphis also has a turnover problem, ranking 340th in turnovers per possession, coughing up the ball 19.8% of the time they have the ball. That's bad news for them, considering they now face an FAU team that forces a turnover on 16.6% of their opponents' possessions.
I'll take FAU on the moneyline as a slight underdog.
Pick: FAU +110 via BetMGM
