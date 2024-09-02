FSU Football Releases Uniform Combination For Home Opener Against Boston College
Florida State and Boston College will face off on Monday evening in a nationally televised contest on Labor Day. This marks the second straight week that the Seminoles have drawn a ton of attention and they'll be looking to bounce back or risk falling to 0-2 in conference play. Head coach Mike Norvell and his team will need to be more focused and consistent to take down the Eagles.
Boston College presents the risk of the unknown as this will be the first game that the program has played under new head coach Bill O'Brien. What the Seminoles do know is that quarterback Thomas Castellanos, running back Kye Robichaux, and running back Treshaun Ward could be a dangerous challenge for a defense that struggled on the ground last week.
NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles
Ahead of the matchup with the Eagles, Florida State released its uniform combination for the conference clash. For the second straight game, the Seminoles will be wearing a different look as they'll don all-garnet threads - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants. The team went 3-0 in all-garnet last season and if you care about history, this is the same combination FSU wore in a 44-14 win over Boston College in 2022.
Boston College previously unveiled its uniforms earlier this week. The Eagles will be donning all-white tops as the road team along with gold helmets and gold pants.
Florida State and Boston College will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, and Kris Budden on the call.
Here's a look at what the team has worn game by game this year:
Georgia Tech: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
READ MORE: Mike Norvell Provides Injury Updates On A Pair Of Florida State Seminoles
