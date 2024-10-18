FSU Football Releases Uniform Combination For Road Game Against Duke Blue Devils
Florida State begins the second half of its 2024 season in Durham, North Carolina on Friday night. The 1-5 Seminoles are looking to bounce back on the road against the 5-1 Duke Blue Devils following a week off for both teams. FSU has never been defeated by Duke in program history but enters the matchup as the underdog.
The Blue Devils are only one win away from bowl eligibility after taking down teams such as Northwestern, North Carolina, and UConn. Duke's lone loss to this point of the campaign came to Georgia Tech on the road, a matchup that Manny Diaz's squad led in the third quarter before faltering down the stretch.
Duke's success has been fostered by one of the most aggressive defenses in the country. The Blue Devils are limiting opponents to 309.3 yards per game (27th in the FBS) and 157.7 passing yards per game (14th). They also rank second in the nation with 9.7 tackles for loss per game and are in the top 15 with an average of three sacks per game. It'll be up to FSU's offense to end a season-long scoring drought to have a shot at an upset.
Ahead of the matchup with the Blue Devils, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. The Seminoles will be wearing their fifth different combination of the season with an alternate road look - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants.
Duke previously unveiled that it'll be wearing black helmets, blue jerseys, and black pants for the contest.
Florida State and Duke will kick off at 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN2 with Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, and Dawn Davenport on the call.
Here's a look at what the team has worn game by game this year:
Georgia Tech: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Boston College: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
Memphis: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Cal: Alternate home uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and white pants
SMU: Alternate uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants
Clemson: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
