FSU Football Running Back Named to Freshman 'Immediate Impact Team' in 2025
The Florida State Seminoles will field yet another stacked running back room heading into the 2025 season. Lawrance Toafili’s loss will be felt, but the team has been building one of the bases of its offense over the past few seasons.
FSU returns Kam Davis, Sam Singleton, Roydell Williams, Caziah Holmes, Micahi Danzy, and Jaylin Lucas, all of whom have their own fit in new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn's offense. Although injuries up front and a lack of a dynamic quarterback limited the Florida State run game last year, there could be another explosive playmaker in the mix.
The Seminoles flipped former four-star prospect Ousmane Kromah from Georgia, and Chris Hummer from 247Sports feels that he will be able to make an immediate impact during his first year, listing him on his 2025 All-Impact Freshmen Team.
"Florida State made an aggressive push to flip Ousmane Kromah away from Georgia. When you combine the Seminoles' NIL investment in Kromah with their lack of a portal running back, the signs are clear that Kromah will play a big role in their 2025 plans," Hummer said of Kromah. "Kromah is one of the best all-around backs in the 2025 class and runs with a nasty streak. Given how important the run game is to new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, expect Kromah to see a heavy dose of carries in Year 1."
Kromah rushed 152 times for 1,290 yards and 15 touchdowns. He had seven games of 100+ yards on the ground during his senior year, and the 6'0'', 205-pound running back already has the size to make a difference. He was regarded as the No. 73 overall prospect, the No. 4 RB, and the No. 10 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class.
It will be interesting to see how Kromah develops under Malzahn and running backs coach David Johnson when he arrives in town this summer but the true freshman along with Singleton, and Davis will be the ones to watch moving forward.
