FSU Football sets program record, puts 30 players on All-ACC Academic Team
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State placed 30 football student-athletes on the 2024 All-ACC Academic Team, setting a school record for the third consecutive season. FSU was one of five schools with at least 30 selections on the 2024 team.
Ryan Fitzgerald and Robert Scott Jr. made the team for the fourth time in their careers, the fourth and fifth players in program history to earn that distinction. They were two of three players in the conference this year to make the Academic Team for at least the fourth time in their career.
Brian Courtney, Joshua Farmer and Kevin Knowles II were honored for the third time in their careers, while AJ Cottrill, Justin Cryer, Bryson Estes, Donny Hiebert, Keiondre Jones, Azareye'h Thomas, Jackson West and Hykeem Williams made the list for a second time.
In head coach Mike Norvell's five seasons, Florida State has produced 73 All-ACC Academic Team honorees. The 2024 fall semester team cumulative GPA of 3.095 set the program record for a fall semester. FSU also recorded a program-high 997 single-year APR in 2024 and set program records for multi-year APR in back-to-back years with scores of 972 in 2023 and 982 in 2024.
Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one's academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in at least 50 percent of their team's contests for the season.
The full list of Florida State's All-ACC Academic Team is below:
Player, Position, Major
Mason Arnold, LS, Commercial Entrepreneurship
Malik Benson, WR, Interdisciplinary Social Studies
Shyheim Brown, DB, Interdisciplinary Social Studies
AJ Cottrill**, LB, Management
Brian Courtney***, TE, Finance
Justin Cryer**, LB, Sport Management
Bryson Estes**, OL, Sociology
Joshua Farmer***, DL, Sociology
Ryan Fitzgerald****, PK, Accounting (Masters)
BJ Gibson, WR, Interdisciplinary Social Studies
Brock Glenn, QB, Sport Management
Aaron Hester, DL, Information & Communication Technology
Donny Hiebert**, DB, Finance
Caziah Holmes, RB, Sociology
Keiondre Jones**, OL, Sociology
Grady Kelly, DL, Public Health
Kevin Knowles II***, DB, Sociology
Luke Kromenhoek, QB, Entrepreneurship
Earl Little Jr., DB, Recreation and Tourism Management
Daniel Lyons, DL, Interdisciplinary Social Studies
Kyle Morlock, TE, Economics
Jacob Rizy, OL, Interdisciplinary Social Studies
KJ Sampson, DL, Recreation and Tourism Management
Robert Scott Jr.****, OL, Athletic Coaching (Masters)
Azareye'h Thomas**, DB, Sociology
DeMarco Ward, LB, Information & Communication Technology
Jackson West**, TE, Sport Management
Amaree Williams, TE, Finance
Hykeem Williams**, WR, Criminology
Darion Williamson, WR, Sociology
** - two-time honoree
*** - three-time honoree
****- four-time honoree
Press Release Courtesy of Florida State Athletics
