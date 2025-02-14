Nole Gameday

FSU Football sets program record, puts 30 players on All-ACC Academic Team

The team also boasted a team 3.095 GPA for the fall semester, another team record

Jackson Bakich

The Florida State Seminoles hosted the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
The Florida State Seminoles hosted the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TALLAHASSEE – Florida State placed 30 football student-athletes on the 2024 All-ACC Academic Team, setting a school record for the third consecutive season. FSU was one of five schools with at least 30 selections on the 2024 team.

Ryan Fitzgerald and Robert Scott Jr. made the team for the fourth time in their careers, the fourth and fifth players in program history to earn that distinction. They were two of three players in the conference this year to make the Academic Team for at least the fourth time in their career.

Brian Courtney, Joshua Farmer and Kevin Knowles II were honored for the third time in their careers, while AJ Cottrill, Justin Cryer, Bryson Estes, Donny Hiebert, Keiondre Jones, Azareye'h Thomas, Jackson West and Hykeem Williams made the list for a second time.

In head coach Mike Norvell's five seasons, Florida State has produced 73 All-ACC Academic Team honorees. The 2024 fall semester team cumulative GPA of 3.095 set the program record for a fall semester. FSU also recorded a program-high 997 single-year APR in 2024 and set program records for multi-year APR in back-to-back years with scores of 972 in 2023 and 982 in 2024.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one's academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in at least 50 percent of their team's contests for the season.

The full list of Florida State's All-ACC Academic Team is below:

Player, Position, Major

Mason Arnold, LS, Commercial Entrepreneurship

Malik Benson, WR, Interdisciplinary Social Studies

Shyheim Brown, DB, Interdisciplinary Social Studies

AJ Cottrill**, LB, Management

Brian Courtney***, TE, Finance

Justin Cryer**, LB, Sport Management

Bryson Estes**, OL, Sociology

Joshua Farmer***, DL, Sociology

Ryan Fitzgerald****, PK, Accounting (Masters)

BJ Gibson, WR, Interdisciplinary Social Studies

Brock Glenn, QB, Sport Management

Aaron Hester, DL, Information & Communication Technology

Donny Hiebert**, DB, Finance

Caziah Holmes, RB, Sociology

Keiondre Jones**, OL, Sociology

Grady Kelly, DL, Public Health

Kevin Knowles II***, DB, Sociology

Luke Kromenhoek, QB, Entrepreneurship

Earl Little Jr., DB, Recreation and Tourism Management

Daniel Lyons, DL, Interdisciplinary Social Studies

Kyle Morlock, TE, Economics

Jacob Rizy, OL, Interdisciplinary Social Studies

KJ Sampson, DL, Recreation and Tourism Management

Robert Scott Jr.****, OL, Athletic Coaching (Masters)

Azareye'h Thomas**, DB, Sociology

DeMarco Ward, LB, Information & Communication Technology

Jackson West**, TE, Sport Management

Amaree Williams, TE, Finance

Hykeem Williams**, WR, Criminology

Darion Williamson, WR, Sociology

** - two-time honoree

*** - three-time honoree

****- four-time honoree

Press Release Courtesy of Florida State Athletics

READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

 Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment

 Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons

 Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX

 Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football