Former FSU basketball star records head-turning career high stat line

In the football world, Florida State University has consistently produced NFL talent throughout its history.

A large number of first-round draft picks, Hall of Famers, and legendary, culture-defining players initially called Tallahassee home for three to four years before changing the game in the pros.

However, FSU basketball's contribution to the professional basketball landscape has crept under the radar, and recent play from some of its alumni has proven that to be the case.

In particular, a great example has been Scottie Barnes.

Scottie Barnes Records An Impressive Triple-Double For The Toronto Raptors

Dec 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) takes free throws during the warmup before a game against the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Toronto Raptors G/F Scottie Barnes put up video game numbers with 23 points, 10 assists, and 25 rebounds against the Golden State Warriors in a 141-127 overtime victory.

25 rebounds is a career high for Barnes, significantly surpassing his previous career high (17).

Moreover, Scottie Barnes has put up some impressive stats this season. He currently sits at 19.3 points, 5.2 assists, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.3 steals. These numbers are nearly identical to his All-Star year in 2023-24. However, Barnes' .548 field-goal percentage is also a career high.

Due to Barnes' consistent performance, the Raptors currently sit at fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 19-14 record, 5.5 games behind the conference leading Detroit Pistons.

After finishing his high school career at the well-known Montverde Academy, Scottie Barnes played one season at FSU. There, he recorded an impressive 10 point, 4 assist, and 4 rebound season. He was the fourth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and has averaged at least 15 points per game every season since entering the league.

The last three years (including this current season), he's averaged at least 19 points per game.

