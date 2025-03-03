FSU Football spring offensive line preview: a helping Hand could push 'Noles in right direction
The 2024 Florida State football season was something everyone would like to forget, with almost nothing to celebrate on the field, morale surrounding a team with high hopes seemingly continued to drop as the season went on. Perhaps the most alarming issue with last season was the offensive inability, and the driving force behind that was the offensive line.
With 10 different starters and 10 different starting lineups within the position group, injuries derailed the success of what was one of the most experienced offensive lines in the nation.
In the offseason, it was clear that the Seminoles were going to make the trenches a priority, and with new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and OL coach Herb Hand hitting the recruiting trail almost immediately after their hiring was made official, the FSU brought in tons of talent to the room while retaining nearly all players on the 2024 roster with remaining eligibility.
Departures:
Jeremiah Byers (NFL), Darius Washington (NFL), Maurice Smith (NFL), Robert Scott (NFL), Keiondre Jones (NFL), and Julian Armella (Transfer)
With the losses of Byers, Jones, Scott, Smith, and Washington, the Seminoles will look to fill some depth in the starting lineup, as the five had a combined total of 211 career starts. Despite being a highly touted blue chip prospect out of high school, Armella was never able to make his way into the rotation during his time in the garnet and gold, and with new talent being brought in via the transfer portal as well as development within the team, his departure seemed best for both parties.
Returners:
Redshirt senior Byson Estes, redshirt senior Jacob Rizy, redshirt senior Richie Leonard IV, redshirt senior TJ Ferguson, redshirt junior Jaylen Early, redshirt sophomore Andre' Otto, redshirt sophomore Lucas Simmons, redshirt freshman Jonathan Daniels, redshirt freshman Manasse Itete,
redshirt freshman Tye Hylton, and redshirt freshman Jayden Todd
Of the returning group, FSU retains five players who made their starting debut in the garnet and gold last season in Early, Leonard IV, Ferguson, Otto, and Rizy. While all five will have to compete with an experienced transfer class to stay in the mix, the talent is there for this room to be successful. Estes has yet to crack the rotation going into year five at FSU, and Daniels, Itete, Hylton, Simmons, and Todd are still early on in their careers.
Additions:
Wake Forest transfer Luke Petitbon, Vanderbilt transfer Gunnar Hansen, Ole Miss transfer Micah Pettus, UCF transfer Adrian Medley, four-star Mario Nash Jr., four-star Chastan Brown, three-star Sean Poret, and three-star Chavez "Sandman" Thompson
The Tribe 25 offensive line signing class may not have been what was originally expected, as multiple blue chip recruits backed off their commitments and flipped to other programs after the firing of former offensive coordinator and OL coach Alex Atkins, who is now with the LSU Tigers.
Despite the minor setbacks around early signing day, Norvell, Malzahn, and Hand were able to put together a transfer class that brings a combined 105 career starts to the unit, and a high school signing class that brings potential for the coming years with physical development. Of the four high school signees, Nash is the only early enrollee.
Projected Depth Chart:
Left Tackle:
1. Gunnar Hansen, RS Sr.
2. Lucas Simmons, RS So.
Left Guard:
1. Adrian Medley, RS Sr.
2. TJ Ferguson, RS Sr.
Center:
1. Luke Petitbon, RS Sr.
2. Andre' Otto, RS So./Bryson Estes, SR Sr.
Right Guard:
1. Richie Leonard IV, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, RS Sr.
Right Tackle:
1. Micah Pettus, RS Sr.
2. Jaylen Early, RS Jr./Jon Daniels, RS Fr.
Since the hiring of Malzahn and Hand at the conclusion of the 2024 season, it has seemingly been all gas no breaks when it comes to getting Florida State back to the top, and from the get-go it was clear they were going to make the offensive line a top priority.
Between the transfer class and returners, there are a total of nine players who have at least one start under their belt for an FBS program. While some of those players still have time to work their way into a starting role in the following seasons, seven of the returning starters are in their last year of eligibility, and with all seven having intentions of going pro, this season will be critical for them to prove themselves on the field.
For the other players, development is going to be key this season, whether it be adding size to their frame or perfecting technique, the future of the room could already lie in the underclassmen.
RS So. Andre' Otto came into the mix halfway through the season in 2024 after some injuries on an already depleted offensive line, and showed his versatility, playing both guard positions, making starts in 3 games against Clemson, Duke, and North Carolina. RS Fr. Jonathan Daniels was also able to work his way off the scout team towards the end of the season.
Spring Outlook:
The biggest question mark going into spring camp is how much competition will there really be? The four transfers were brought in to bring experience to the group, and given that they are all going into their last year of eligibility, they chose Florida State with the intent of not just winning a championship, but also with the intent of earning a spot as a starter.
The collective health of the unit will also be a major factor in the group's success. With a handful of players having a history of injuries, the unit's depth will surely be tested throughout the season. It might not be a surprise if the 'Noles use an offensive line rotation similar to what was used in 2023, this would allow the depth on the roster to be maximized and could potentially minimize the risk of injuries and prevent players from having to miss games.
Spring Camp is set to begin mid-March, and there will be a lot to prove not just for the offensive line, but every position.
