FSU Football spring running back preview: can Gus Malzahn improve the Seminole rushing attack?
The Florida State Seminoles had a rushing attack that left a lot to be desired in 2024, ranking near the bottom in the country, averaging 89.9 yards per game. Their leading rusher, Lawrance Toafili, is headed to the NFL which leaves some question marks about who will be carrying the rock this season.
After a 2-10 season, the 'Noles overhauled their coaching staff by hiring offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn from UCF and defensive coordinator Tony White from Nebraska to help re-tool a program coming off of an ACC Championship in 2023.
It is not all doom and gloom for the running back room heading into spring camp. The 'Noles will return some promising players ahead of their season opener against Alabama on August 30. Former blue-chip players like Kam Davis, Sam Singleton, Jr., Caziah Holmes, Roydell Williams, and Micahi Danzy have been in Norvell's system already and the Seminoles added 4-star Ousmane Kromah to the mix.
Departures:
Lawrance Toafili (NFL)
Returners:
Redshirt senior Roydell Williams, redshirt senior Caziah Holmes, redshirt junior Jaylin Lucas, redshirt sophomore Sam Singleton Jr., sophomore Kam Davis, redshirt freshman Micahi Danzy, redshirt freshman Zay Parks, and redshirt freshman Jeremiah Johnson
Davis is primed for a breakout season after dealing with injuries and adapting to the speed of college football. As a former four-star recruit, any improvement in his game will be a positive for the Seminoles. He rushed for 173 yards on 52 attempts, and another year in the system with an open door under Malzahn could solidify his place in the rotation.
There is a ton of experience around him with Williams and Holmes returning and the quickness of Lucas should give a versatile run game approach. Danzy could see time at running back or wide receiver, that much remains to be seen.
Lucas has been recognized as a multi-purpose athlete, and Singleton could step into a bigger role as he continues to develop. In 2024, Singleton rushed for 99 yards and returned 15 kickoffs for 373 yards, including one touchdown on special teams.
New Additions:
Four-Star Ousmane Kromah
There is a lot of optimism for former 4-star running back Ousmane Kromah, who was a surprise addition to Tribe25 after flipping from Georgia during the Early Signing Period. As a senior, he was awarded the 2024 Mr. Georgia Football honor after rushing 168 times for 1,356 yards and 15 touchdowns while also hauling in 34 receptions for 741 yards and eight touchdowns. He had seven games with 100+ rushing yards.
READ MORE: Four FSU Football freshmen set to make waves ahead of 2025 season
Paired with the Olympic speed of Lucas and Singleton Jr. and the bruising front of Davis, Holmes, and Williams, Kromah adds another weapon out of the backfield on offense. Kromah won't arrive until the summer but he's good enough to play a big role as a true freshman.
Projected Depth Chart:
Running Back:
1. Kam Davis, So.
2. Roydell Williams/Caziah Holmes
Running Back:
1. Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr.
2. Samuel Singleton Jr., RS So/Micahi Danzy, RS Fr.
Davis played a significant role in 2024 after injuries to Roydell Williams and Jaylin Lucas. He outsnapped Caziah Holmes despite the latter having more seniority with the program. It's clear that the Seminoles believe in the sophomore. Williams will show he's back to 100% while Holmes may have a chance to take a step forward in Malzahn's scheme.
Lucas is one of the fastest players on the team when healthy. He was knocked out in the second game of the season but looks to already be making progress this offseason. Singleton Jr. and Danzy are both high-caliber athletes who are still figuring out where they fit at the college level. Singleton Jr. had some encouraging promise that was mostly on display during practice.
Admittedly, we don't exactly how the running back situation is going to unfold on the depth chart just yet. Florida State listed two running back positions on the two-deep for most of the last few years. They could very well do the same despite the shifting offense.
Spring Outlook:
Spring will be an interesting scenario for the running back room. There is a ton of experience accented by incoming talent.
The health of the group will play a huge role in shaping the depth chart, and with all the moving parts on the coaching staff, spring camp will show a glimpse into what that may look like. Williams returned for the final game of the season but is he fully over his ailment? What exactly will Lucas be able to do, if anything during the spring? That much remains to be seen.
Singleton Jr. could be a sleeper to watch after the loss of Toafili. If Davis improves his vision, it might end up being a big couple of weeks for him.
Holmes will need to capitalize on his seniority and stand out throughout spring. It is not that he isn't capable of leading the charge, but earning the opportunity to do so will be imperative as he enters his final season of eligibility.
Spring camp is set to kick off in March and there will be a lot to prove at every position group.
READ MORE: Florida State standout defender projected to reunite with former teammates for LA Rams
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• 4-star 2026 running back set to take official visit to Florida State
• Malique Ewin dominates as FSU Basketball completes season sweep of Miami, 74-66
• Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?
• True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry excited for FSU’s up-tempo offense under Gus Malzahn