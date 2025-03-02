Jets reportedly ‘rushed’ former FSU QB Jordan Travis’ rehab causing setback
Former Florida State star and fan-favorite quarterback Jordan Travis had a remarkable career with the Seminoles. He helped spark a resurgence in Tallahassee, Florida, and holds numerous FSU career records, including touchdowns responsible for, total offense, quarterback rushing yards, and quarterback rushing touchdowns.
It was a jaw-dropping moment when Travis went down with a horrific season-ending ankle injury, prematurely concluding his college career. The 2023 team went on to close out the two games remaining and win the ACC Championship without him. However, his influence on the team was so profound that his absence was linked (at least in big media's eyes) to them being snubbed from the 2023 College Football Playoff.
Travis was selected in the fifth round by the New York Jets and spent the 2024 season on the non-football injury list, rehabbing his ankle in hopes of getting on the field in some capacity. ESPN spoke with Travis' agent, and Jets GM, Darren Mourgey, believes that his rehabilitation was mishandled and rushed.
"His rehab with the Jets was not the best," his agent, Deiric Jackson, told ESPN. "They tried to rush him. It was too fast. There was pressure on the coaching staff and they tried to get him going sooner than the timeline really was. That caused the setback, and we had to shut him down completely."
READ MORE: FSU Football makes waves with 2 of the ACC’s top 10 transfers for 2025 season
The Jets are moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and will be looking for a new signal-caller in 2025. It is disheartening to hear that having someone with such potential already in your locker room has been set back due to rehab mismanagement, although, according to the report, "The Jets defended their position, with a team spokesman saying they adhered to the rehab plan created by Travis' surgeon, orthopedist Robert Anderson."
The report would go on to state that the nature of his setback was not directly specified, but it was believed to be swelling and soreness from his surgically repaired ankle.
The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start and hired Aaron Glenn as their new head coach, who in turn hired Mougey. It is unclear when the setback took place, but hopefully, the new regime will be better equipped to handle the former FSU star.
Travis' agent said that he is "optimistic" about his return in 2025.
READ MORE: Duke Blue Devils star, projected no. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg exits with injury against FSU
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine
• FSU defensive tackle goes viral during NFL Combine 40-yard dash
• Former FSU Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald showcases accuracy at 2025 NFL Combine
• Best photos of former FSU stars Azareye'h Thomas, Joshua Farmer, and Ryan Fitzgerald at 2025 NFL Combine