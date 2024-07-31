FSU Football Star Safety Shyheim Brown Named to Jim Thorpe Award Watch List
Redshirt junior defensive back Shyheim Brown was named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Watch List Wednesday. The award is presented annually to the nation's best defensive back by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association.
Brown, from Lake City, has started 16 games with 92 tackles over three seasons at Florida State. He started all 14 games for the Seminoles in 2023, recording 53 tackles, 2.0 sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery and four pass breakups to earn third-team All-ACC recognition. Brown had a career-high eight tackles in wins at Florida and Clemson, he grabbed his first career interception in a home victory against No. 16 Duke and he recovered a fumble in FSU’s 24-7 win at Pitt.
As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Brown’s blocked extra point against LSU with no time remaining secured FSU’s 24-23 victory over the Tigers. In the 2023 season opener vs. No. 5 LSU in Orlando, Brown had four tackles with 0.5 sack. Brown’s sack came on 4th-and-1 in the second quarter with LSU inside FSU’s red zone.
Florida State has won the award twice previously, in 1988 (Deion Sanders) and 1991 (Terrell Buckley).
Semifinalists for the Thorpe Award will be announced October 29, while the three finalists will be unveiled November 26. The Thorpe Award winner will be named during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 12.
Florida State will open the season August 24 in Dublin, Ireland, for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic against Georgia Tech.
Preseason Watch Lists
Thorpe Award – best defensive back – DB Shyheim Brown
Nagurski Trophy – best defensive player – DL Joshua Farmer
Outland Trophy – best interior lineman – DL Joshua Farmer & OL Darius Washington
Maxwell Award – best player – QB DJ Uiagalelei
*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics
