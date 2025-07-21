FSU football’s surprising place in national value rankings
The big business of college football has only seemed to expand, driven by dollar signs, television deals, and lucrative contracts, steering the course of America's favorite pastime. In the financial world shaped by Longhorns, Bulldogs, and Buckeyes, the weight that comes with prestigious programs, much like Florida State, doesn't come cheap.
So where do the Seminoles stack up in the grand scheme of things? In a new report, The Athletic ranked every Power Four program from top to bottom based on prestige, championships, facilities, population, and realignment scenarios.
Carrying a $867M pricetag, the 'Noles landed at No. 18 just behind Nebraska ($930M) and ahead of Wisconsin ($801M).
READ MORE: Summer Changes: FSU Football's updated roster showcases weight gains and losses for the Seminoles
Florida State has had its share of rich traditions built by Bobby Bowden and a legacy that is difficult to fully quantify. From NFL stars like Deion Sanders, Warrick Dunn, and Derrick Brooks, the pipeline to the next level remains ever-present.
FSU is currently ranked No. 23 academically by USNews, and with a new football-only facility alongside a $265M upgrade to Doak Campbell Stadium, the Seminoles have positioned themselves for success in what has become the gunslinger age of college football.
No. 1 in the ACC in terms of monetary evaluation has given Florida State a bargaining chip in the conference payout hierarchy. Rivals Clemson and Miami came in at No. 2 and No.3.
Whether it's tradition, talent, or market value. FSU remains one of the premier programs moving forward.
READ MORE: Top-100 recruit passes on FSU football for SEC program
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok