Summer Changes: FSU Football's updated roster showcases weight gains and losses for the Seminoles
Florida State is about a week away from kicking off fall camp in Tallahassee. We can finally say that football is almost back with just over a month remaining until the Seminoles and the Alabama Crimson Tide go to war in Doak Campbell Stadium.
This has been an offseason of changes for FSU as head coach Mike Norvell has retooled both the coaching staff and roster in an effort to bounce back during the 2025 season.
READ MORE: Florida State loses commitment from 4-star running back Amari Thomas
On Monday, Florida State provided an update to its roster, revealing weight changes across each position group. 39 Seminoles altered their bodies by at least five pounds dating back to spring practice. That includes eight players who gained 10+ pounds and one who lost 10+ pounds.
Let's take a look at all the weight changes below before the fall officially begins. The results are organized by position group and class.
Quarterbacks:
Thomas Castellanos (Sr.): 201 pounds to 201 pounds (+0)
Jaylen King (Jr.): 210 pounds to 217 pounds (+7)
Brock Glenn (RS So.): 217 pounds to 225 pounds (+8)
Michael Grant (RS So.): 217 pounds to 217 pounds (+0)
Kevin Sperry (Fr.): 212 pounds to 208 pounds (-4)
Running Backs:
Roydell Williams (RS Sr.): 221 pounds to 223 pounds (+2)
Caziah Holmes (RS Sr.): 219 pounds to 219 pounds (+0)
Jaylin Lucas (RS Jr.): 173 pounds to 175 pounds (+2)
Gavin Sawchuk (Jr.): 205 pounds to 209 pounds (+4)
Samuel Singleton (RS So.): 201 pounds to 201 pounds (+0)
Kam Davis (So.): 217 pounds to 218 pounds (+1)
Zay Parks (RS Fr.): 196 pounds to 196 pounds (+0)
Jeremiah Johnson (RS Fr.): 207 pounds to 214 pounds (+7)
Ousmane Kromah (Fr.): 215 pounds to 218 pounds (+3)
Tight Ends:
Markeston Douglas (RS Sr.): 270 pounds to 270 pounds (+0)
Greyson Labiad, (RS Jr.): 250 pounds to 258 pounds (+8)
Randy Pittman (Jr.): 237 pounds to 240 pounds (+3)
Landen Thomas (So.): 239 pounds to 234 pounds (-5)
Luke Douglas (RS Fr.): 231 pounds to 231 pounds (+0)
Chase Loftin (Fr.): 223 pounds to 220 pounds (-3)
Gavin Markey (Fr): 223 pounds to 223 pounds (+0)
Wide Receivers:
Gavin Blackwell (RS Sr.): 185 pounds to 186 pounds (+1)
Squirrel White (Sr.): 170 pounds to 178 pounds (+8)
Duce Robinson (Jr.): 222 pounds to 223 pounds (+1)
Lawayne McCoy (So.): 184 pounds to 184 pounds (+0)
BJ Gibson (So.): 198 pounds to 193 pounds (-5)
Micahi Danzy (RS Fr.): 189 pounds to 189 pounds (+0)
Elijah Moore (RS Fr.): 203 pounds to 206 pounds (+3)
Camdon Frier (RS Fr.): 192 pounds to 192 pounds (+0)
Willy Suarez, (RS Fr.): 191 pounds to 195 pounds (+4)
Jayvan Boggs (Fr.): 204 pounds to 211 pounds (+7)
Tae'Shaun Gelsey (Fr.): 235 pounds to 235 pounds (+0)
Teriq Mallory (Fr.): 205 pounds to 205 pounds (+0)
Offensive Linemen:
Gunnar Hansen (RS Sr.): 330 pounds to 325 pounds (-5)
Adrian Medley (RS Sr.): 305 pounds to 309 pounds (+4)
Micah Pettus (RS Sr.): 355 pounds to 349 pounds (-6)
Luke Petitbon (RS Sr.): 303 pounds to 310 pounds (+7)
Jacob Rizy (RS Sr.): 316 pounds to 310 pounds (+6)
Richie Leonard IV (RS Sr.): 327 pounds to 329 pounds (+2)
Bryson Estes (RS Sr.): 282 pounds to 269 pounds (-13)
Andre' Otto (RS So.): 325 pounds to 330 pounds (+5)
Lucas Simmons (RS So.): 315 pounds to 311 pounds (-4)
Jon Daniels (RS Fr.): 290 pounds to 300 pounds (+10)
Manasse Itete (RS Fr.): 310 pounds to 307 pounds (-3)
Tye Hylton (RS Fr.): 281 pounds to 290 pounds (+9)
Jayden Todd (RS Fr.): 320 pounds to 325 pounds (+5)
Josh Raymond (RS Fr.): 298 pounds to 300 pounds (+2)
Ja'Elyn Matthews (Fr.): 340 pounds to 350 pounds (+10)
Mario Nash Jr. (Fr.): 270 pounds to 285 pounds (+15)
Chastan Brown (Fr.): 270 pounds to 265 pounds (-5)
Sandman Thompson (Fr.): 310 pounds to 311 pounds (+1)
Sean Poret (Fr.): 270 pounds to 286 pounds (+16)
Defensive Linemen:
Darrell Jackson (RS Sr.): 337 pounds to 337 pounds (+0)
Jaden Jones (RS Sr.): 253 pounds to 257 pounds (+4)
Deamontae Diggs (RS Sr.): 258 pounds to 250 pounds (-8)
James Williams (RS Jr.): 262 pounds to 259 pounds (-3)
Deante McCray (RS Jr.): 274 pounds to 287 pounds (+13)
Jayson Jenkins (RS Jr.): 270 pounds to 276 pounds (+6)
Daniel Lyons (RS Jr.): 292 pounds to 302 pounds (+10)
Tyeland Coleman (Jr.): 301 pounds to 309 pounds (+8)
KJ Sampson (RS So.): 309 pounds to 318 pounds (+9)
Grant Fielder (RS So.): 235 pounds to 245 pounds (+10)
Amaree Williams (So.): 230 pounds to 236 pounds (+6)
Jamorie Flagg (RS Fr.): 314 pounds to 318 pounds (+4)
Kevin Wynn (Fr.): 343 pounds to 334 pounds (-9)
LaJesse Harrold (Fr.): 247 pounds to 253 pounds (+6)
Tylon Lee (Fr.): 277 pounds to 278 pounds (+10)
Mandrell Desir (Fr.): 265 pounds to 262 pounds (-3)
Darryll Desir (Fr.): 261 pounds to 262 pounds (+1)
Linebackers:
Stefon Thompson (RS Sr.): 240 pounds to 238 pounds (-2)
Elijah Herring (RS Sr.): 235 pounds to 231 pounds (-4)
Omar Graham Jr. (RS Jr.): 235 pounds to 238 pounds (+3)
AJ Cottrill (RS Jr.): 228 pounds to 223 pounds (-5)
Blake Nichelson (Jr.): 229 pounds to 224 pounds (-5)
Justin Cryer (Jr.): 237 pounds to 238 pounds (+1)
Caleb LaVallee (RS So.): 228 pounds to 228 pounds (+0)
Brandon Torres (RS So.): 221 pounds to 224 pounds (+3)
Jayden Parrish (RS Fr.): 223 pounds to 232 pounds (+9)
Gav Holman (RS Fr.): 233 pounds to 233 pounds (+0)
Ethan Pritchard (Fr.): 219 pounds to 224 pounds (+5)
Defensive Backfield:
Shyheim Brown (RS Sr.): 205 pounds to 201 pounds (-4)
Jeremiah Wilson (Sr.): 185 pounds to 185 pounds (+0)
Ashlynd Barker (RS Jr.): 216 pounds to 216 pounds (+0)
Earl Little Jr. (RS Jr.): 193 pounds to 199 pounds (+6)
Christian White (RS Jr.): 172 pounds to 172 pounds (+0)
Quindarrius Jones (Jr.): 192 pounds to 192 pounds (+0)
Conrad Hussey (Jr.): 197 pounds to 197 pounds (+0)
Donny Hiebert (Jr.): 203 pounds to 200 pounds (-3)
KJ Kirkland (RS So.): 212 pounds to 204 pounds (-8)
Edwin Joseph (RS So.): 198 pounds to 201 pounds (+3)
Ja'Bril Rawls (RS So.): 185 pounds to 185 pounds (+0)
Charles Lester III (RS Fr.): 193 pounds to 197 pounds (+4)
Ricky Knight III (RS Fr.): 177 pounds to 186 pounds (+9)
Cai Bates (RS Fr.): 196 pounds to 192 pounds (-4)
Jamari Howard (RS Fr.): 197 pounds to 197 pounds (+0)
Jarvis Boatwright (RS Fr.): 191 pounds to 194 pounds (+3)
Shamar Arnoux (Fr.): 192 pounds to 189 pounds (-3)
Max Redmon (Fr.): 196 pounds to 196 pounds (+0)
Gregory Xavier Thomas (Fr.): 190 pounds to 196 pounds (+6)
Antonio Cromartie Jr.: 185 pounds to 188 pounds (+3)
Kickers:
Jake Weinberg (RS Fr.): 188 pounds to 189 pounds (+1)
Brunno Reus (Fr.): 202 pounds to 200 pounds (-2)
Punters:
Mac Chiumento (RS Jr.): 227 pounds to 227 pounds (+0)
Ethan Post (Fr.): 235 pounds to 230 pounds (-5)
Long Snappers:
Mason Arnold (RS Sr.): 225 pounds to 229 pounds (+4)
Peyton Naylor (RS So.): 199 pounds to 203 pounds (+4)
Alex Nocco (Fr.): 200 pounds to 200 pounds (+0)
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok