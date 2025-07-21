Top-100 recruit passes on FSU football for SEC program
Florida State's 2026 recruiting class took a hit last week as four-star running back Amari Thomas backed off of his pledge to the Seminoles.
That has FSU sitting without a running back in #Tribe26 late in the summer months.
Now, one of the program's top uncommitted targets is headed elsewhere in a move which didn't come as a major surprise.
On Sunday, four-star running back Derrek Cooper announced his pledge to Texas over Florida State, Miami, Georgia, and Ohio State.
Cooper was in Tallahassee for an official visit from June 15-17. He was a prospect whom the Seminoles had been recruiting for well over a year.
At this stage, there aren't many running back targets out there for Florida State. Expect the Seminoles to expand the board in the near future.
As a junior, Cooper starred for a Chaminade-Madonna High School team that went 13-2 and won its fourth straight state championship. He rushed 124 times for 905 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching nine passes for 156 yards and another score. Cooper added 46 tackles, ten tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, four pass deflections, two blocked punts, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.
The Florida native rushed a season-high 29 times for 184 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-34 loss to Blanche Ely High School on August 30. He recorded nine tackles and a tackle for loss in a 35-6 playoff victory against Trinity Christian Academy on December 6.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound running back is regarded as the No. 29 overall prospect, the No. 2 ATH, and the No. 2 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings
Florida State holds 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 15 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
