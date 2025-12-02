Nole Gameday

FSU football finalizes 2026 schedule with addition of G6 opponent

The Seminoles will be paying $1.4 million to secure the matchup.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles and Notre Dame Fighting Irish canceled their 2026 matchup. That game has been off the books for quite some time.

The move left the Seminoles in search of one more non-conference matchup to complete the slate. FSU has finalized the schedule with a Group of 6 opponent.

READ MORE: Former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier takes shot at FSU, Mike Norvell

According to a records request from NoleGameday that was fulfilled by FSU Athletics, the Seminoles will host New Mexico State in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, August 29, 2026. This will be the first time the two programs have faced off on the football field.

The matchup will fall in Week Zero, meaning Florida State will get three BYE weeks next fall.

Florida State Paying Massive Figure For NMSU Matchup

Tony Sanchez
Nov 15, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; New Mexico State Aggies head coach Tony Sanchez during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Per the contract, Florida State will pay New Mexico State University $1.4 million by July 15, 2026, to secure the game. The Seminoles are paying Central Arkansas $450,000 to come to Tallahassee on September 26, 2026.

FSU will also provide 400 complimentary tickets and an allotment of consigned tickets.

Florida State will allow New Mexico State to use one stadium suite for the game. The Seminoles will furnish an undisclosed number of parking passes and the maximum number of team bench area passes permissible by NCAA guidelines at the time of the contest.

The agreement was signed by former New Mexico State athletic director Mario Moccia on October 6, 2023. FSU athletic director Michael Alford also signed the document.

The Aggies are a member of Conference USA. This season, New Mexico State went 4-8 under second-year head coach Tony Sanchez. Previously the head coach of UNLV, Sanchez holds a career record of 27-57.

With the addition of New Mexico State, Florida State knows all 12 opponents on its 2026 schedule. Outside of the Aggies, the non-conference slate includes matchups at Alabama on September 19, 2026, along with home games against Central Arkansas on September 26, 2026, and Florida on November 28, 2026.

Florida State's conference opponents were previously announced, though the exact dates of each game won't be determined until prior to the season. The Seminoles will host Clemson, NC State, SMU, and Virginia while traveling to Miami, Louisville, Pittsburgh, and Boston College.

FSU is 9-2 against Group of Five or FCS opponents ahead of Norvell's seventh year in Tallahassee.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Known Dates:

Vs. New Mexico State - Saturday, August 29, 2026

At Alabama - Saturday, September 19, 2026

Vs. Central Arkansas - Saturday, September 26, 2026

Vs. Florida -Saturday, November 28, 2026

Conference Opponents:

Home Games: Clemson, NC State, SMU, Virginia

Away Games: Miami, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Boston College

READ MORE: FSU football's bizarre special teams chaos defies explanation: 'once in a lifetime'

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football