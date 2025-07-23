Nole Gameday

FSU’s Thomas Castellanos stands on what he said about facing Alabama football

Thomas Castellanos, Florida State's projected starting quarterback, continues to ruffle some feathers prior to the season opener.

Jackson Bakich

Thomas Castellanos / Instagram
Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos spoke to reporters at the ACC Kickoff on Wednesday.

During his availability, the Boston College transfer was asked about his eyebrow-raising comments about the Alabama football program last month.

Castellanos said in June that the program doesn't "have Nick Saban to save them. I just don't see them stopping me."

Castellanos also mentioned, "I hope people don't think that Florida State is going to be the same team it was last year because we have weapons. People can't just sit back in zone coverage and watch me."

Since then, Castellanos hasn't talked to the media about Alabama much. He did have a short conversation with one of the Crimson Tide's wide receivers.

However, it's an impossible question to shy away from at an event like the ACC Media Days.

The FSU field general seemed prepared with a statement regarding the Crimson Tide.

"We stand on what I said, but there's no disrespect between that side, that team, or anything like that. The confidence that I have in my teammates and the way we've been preparing and putting this preparation together this offseason, I just feel confident in the guys in that work that we've been putting in."

Castellanos, who joined the FSU program in December, will look to get the Garnet and Gold football squad back into shape as the team went 2-10 last season despite going 13-1 in 2023.

The Seminoles will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET. It's shaping up to be must-see TV.

