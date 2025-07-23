Florida State legacy commitment attracting attention from Big Ten power
Florida State has added 14 commitments to #Tribe26 since the beginning of June. The class has risen in a major way after the Seminoles won a few big recruiting battles and pulled off multiple flips on the trail.
Among the significant victories was Florida State flipping four-star defensive back Jay Timmons from Indiana on June 24. The Seminoles moved quickly on Timmons, offering him following a summer camp and swiftly bringing him in for an official visit.
Timmons, the son of former FSU star linebacker Lawrence Timmons, wanted to be in Tallahassee and the interest was mutual.
The rising senior is one of the top prospects in the Midwest and now he's earning attention from a major P4 program with the 2025 season on the horizon.
On Tuesday, Timmons picked up an offer from Penn State. The Nittany Lions are close to home for Timmons and the program is coming off a 13-3 campaign and a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance against Notre Dame.
Timmons previously took an unofficial visit to Penn State in November of last year. It's unclear if he plans to officially visit the Nittany Lions this fall.
As a junior at Pine-Richland High School, Timmons made an impact in all three phases of the game. He totaled 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, ten pass deflections, two fumble recoveries that he returned for touchdowns, and four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns on defense.
Timmons added 40 catches for 755 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing eight times for 108 yards on offense. He also returned kickoffs and punts.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 225 overall prospect, the No. 22 CB, and the No. 8 recruit in Pennsylvania in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 15 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon, four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.
Timmons is the third legacy recruit to commit to Florida State, alongside four-star wide receiver Devin Carter and three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
