Mike Norvell on FSU QB Thomas Castellanos' bold Alabama comments: 'I watch the work'
Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos has garnered plenty of attention over the last few weeks, for positive and negative reasons.
Castellanos called out the Alabama Crimson Tide in an interview with On3 in June. He's never been afraid to show confidence and it was evident that the transfer signal-caller was trying to fire up the Seminoles with his comments.
“I’m excited, man. People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast," Castellanos said to On3's Pete Nakos. "I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me."
READ MORE: Florida State legacy commitment attracting attention from Big Ten power
With Florida State participating in the ACC Kickoff this week, head coach Mike Norvell was asked for his thoughts on what Castellanos had to say.
Norvell went on to back up his quarterback, stating that he's watched the work Castellanos has put in. Castellanos has won over the locker room and coaching staff with his focus since arriving in Tallahassee.
“Well, I watch the work. I watch the work. I believe in Tommy, I believe in our football team," Norvell said on the ACC Network. "Anybody can get on a microphone and say what they want to say. Tommy is a very respectful young man who has put in the work that’s had his own journey and experiences. I know his heart when it comes to it. So I am grateful for who he is and what he’s all about."
"That’s what I told him. We’re not here to try to speak ourselves into a victory. We’re trying to go earn a victory. You better show up every single day and let’s go be what we’re capable of being," Norvell continued. "If we’ll do that, the rest will take care of itself. I don’t want a football team [that's] just a bunch of sidekicks to see who is going to step up. I want guys who are willing to step up and go be it."
"When you’re willing to do that, and you’re willing to uphold it with actions rather than just the words, then you have the chance to do something pretty special," Norvell added. "Tommy has put in the work from the very first day that he got here. It’s been a great journey and I love his investment into his teammates and his belief in what they can do and what they can be.”
At the end of the day, Castellanos is going to have to let his words speak for him on the field. If he can find the balance between his rushing ability in 2023 and improved passing numbers in 2024, the Seminoles should take a sizable step in the right direction on offense.
Florida State and Alabama will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 30. The game will be nationally televised on ABC in the first matchup inside a newly renovated Doak Campbell Stadium.
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok