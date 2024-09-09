FSU Football Trending Down In ESPN FPI Rankings After 0-2 Start
ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) has dropped Florida State football in its rankings once again after starting 0-2 by the end of Week 1. Few people saw the Seminoles beginning their 2024 campaign in an early backward slide. However, their ranking fell from #11 to #16 to #36 and now #32 as multiple conference losses to unranked teams have put a dark cloud over the team from Tallahassee.
After FSU’s first loss to Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, the ’Noles fell only five spots to claim that #16 spot as ESPN’s model believed they would find a way to bounce back at home against the Boston College Eagles. Obviously, that did not occur, resulting in the twenty-spot slip. With the way Week 2 went down with FSU on a bye, they were able to move up four spots in ESPN's model.
Moreover, with the 12-team College Football Playoff (CFP) taking effect for the first time ever, Florida State (alongside almost everyone in the country) was given at least one mulligan before ending their CFP hopes.
There’s still a lot of football to be played. FSU is still theoretically alive to win the Atlantic Coast Conference. However, with the second league loss that was suffered on Monday and SMU, Clemson, and Miami still on the schedule, the likelihood of making it to Charlotte will take a sudden revival of physicality, effort, and morale (and maybe some help via losses by other ACC teams).
The Seminoles will look to get their first win of the season against the Memphis Tigers in Tallahassee on Sept. 14. They will remain in the Sunshine State’s capital when they face the California Golden Bears in an attempt to get their first conference win of the season.
