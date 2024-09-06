Former FSU Star Receives Massive Extension
Former Florida State star Jalen Ramsey has had a remarkable career in the NFL, spanning eight seasons after being drafted in the first round by the Jacksonville Jaguars fifth overall in 2016.
With a stop with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020 and then landing with the Miami Dolphins in 2023, the three-time All-Pro defensive back out of Smyrna, Tennessee, just became the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This will be the second time he has earned that title.
"Breaking: Jalen Ramsey and the Dolphins have reached an agreement on a three-year extension worth $24.1 million per year to make him the highest-paid CB in NFL history for the second time in his career, sources told @AdamSchefter."
The three-year extension is worth around $73 million as the Dolphins look to lock down their secondary with hopes of another playoff appearance this season. The Dolphins are doubling down after an 11-6 season reportedly signing quarterback Tua Tagoviloa to a massive four-year $212.4 million this past summer.
Ramsey recorded three interceptions and five pass breakups in 10 games played during his debut season for the Dolphins in 2023, securing his seventh Pro Bowl appearance and helping the Dolphins land a Wild Card spot in the AFC East.
Miami will open its season on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ramsey's former team, on Sunday which features former Seminole defensive backs Jarrian Jones and Ronald Darby. The game is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m.
