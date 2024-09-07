Four-Star Defensive Tackle Flips From FSU Football To Texas Longhorns
Florida State has been embarrassed two weeks in a row to begin the 2024 season with the latest mishap coming at the hands of Boston College in Tallahassee. The defeat has trickled over onto the recruiting trail with the Seminoles seeing a member of their 2024 class flip days after the upset.
On Saturday, four-star defensive tackle Myron Charles announced major news in his recruitment. Charles revealed he was backing off his pledge to FSU and flipping to the Texas Longhorns, who were essentially the runner-up when he made his original decision in late June.
The move is hardly a surprise considering the polar opposite start to the season for the Seminoles and Longhorns. Florida State has fallen out of the AP Top 25 Poll before Week 2 while Texas is surging following a 31-12 victory over defending national champion, Michigan.
The Florida native is coming off a junior season where he totaled 29 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two pass deflections for Port Charlotte High School. He helped guide the program to a playoff berth with bigger goals in mind for his senior season.
With Charles flipping to Texas, the Seminoles hold 12 verbal commitments in their 2025 class, which fell from No. 18 to No. 22 in the country. Four-star prospect Kevin Wynn is the lone interior defensive lineman committed to Florida State with the program in dire need of an influx of talent at the position.
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive tackle is regarded as the No. 134 overall prospect, the No. 17 DL, and the No. 22 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
