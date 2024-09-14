FSU Football vs. Memphis Tigers Pre-Game Injury Updates
Kickoff is closing in for Florida State's second home game as the Seminoles prepare to face an opponent with whom head coach Mike Norvell is quite familiar with. Five years after Norvell took over in Tallahassee, he'll get a chance to coach against the program he led for nearly half a decade; Memphis. In his place, head coach Ryan Silverfield has continued to keep the Tigers on the right track.
Doak Campbell Stadium is sold out once again with fans hoping for a better performance than their last time at Bobby Bowden Field. The Seminoles had a nine-game winning streak in Tallahassee snapped on Labor Day and have no choice but to rally against Memphis if there is going to be any hope to rally the season.
The Tigers are 2-0 and sport a four-year starting quarterback in all-conference selection Seth Henigan. The offense is explosive and the defense is tricky to figure out with a unique 3-3-5 scheme that isn't seen often in college football. Plus, Memphis has a roster filled with veterans and experience, evidenced by every starter on their two-deep being a senior or junior.
Ahead of the matchup, Florida State has already announced that redshirt senior offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers, redshirt junior safety Shyheim Brown, redshirt sophomore linebacker Omar Graham Jr., and redshirt sophomore linebacker Shawn Murphy will miss the game. This will be Murphy's third straight game out of the lineup while Graham Jr. and Byers will be sidelined for the second consecutive contest. Brown was a late addition to the list who wasn't mentioned as dealing with an injury during the week.
It's worth noting that there are a few players on Florida State's roster who are dealing with known ailments. Sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill was previously ruled out for the year after being injured in the spring while true freshman defensive back Jamari Howard is recovering from an injury that could last into the season. The Seminoles recently ruled out junior running back and standout specialist, Jaylin Lucas, for the remainder of the campaign.
Plus, offensive tackle Robert Scott, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, and tight end Jerrale Powers missed most of the spring due to different issues. Additionally, Norvell has brought up linebacker DJ Lundy, tight end Landen Thomas, and offensive lineman Bryson Estes as players who were limited at different points of the preseason.
NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Tigers.
— Running back Sutton Smith, safety Kourtlan Marsh, and linebacker Javante Mackey are all out for the season for the Tigers.
— DJ Uiagalelei is wearing a sleeve on his right leg for the third straight game. Hard to tell if he's sporting the same knee breece under the sleeve that he dons at practice.
— Hykeem Williams is warming up ahead of his expected season debut. He's moving well pregame and is coming off a solid week of practice.
— True freshman defensive back Jamari Howard is in street clothes. He will be out for the third straight game.
— True freshman wide receiver Camdon Frier is in street clothes. He has a brace on his upper left leg and is using two crutches to move around pregame.
