FSU Football Wide Receiver Makes Ridiculous One-Handed Catch in Spring Camp

The Florida State Seminoles are pushing forward into the second week of spring camp as they prepare for their first scrimmage of the offseason. Players have been actively competing for spots on the depth chart as coaches look for standout performances and consistency from #Tribe26.

FSU will be looking for another big-bodied option outside of star wideout Duce Robinson, who will complement Micahi Danzy and Jayvan Boggs. The Seminoles may have found one in a former three-star prospect out of New Haven, Connecticut.

Redshirt Freshman Teriq Mallory Makes Ridiculous One-Handed Catch

Teriq Mallory | Instagram

Redshirt freshman Teriq Mallory is entering his second season in Tallahassee, continuing to make strides as he adjusts to the collegiate level. The 6'5'', 213-pound Cheshire Academy product isn’t shying away, turning heads when he gets the chance and flashing his ball skills just four practices in.

In the clip, redshirt freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry finds Mallory streaking down the sideline for an impressive one-handed catch in double coverage. Mallory goes airborne with defensive backs Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and Zae Thomas draped over him and still manages to haul in the near-impossible grab with one hand. Teammates ran over to celebrate the highlight snag, showing the chemistry and camaraderie being built on offense.

As a true freshman, Mallory appeared in four games, hauling in one catch for 14 yards against East Texas A&M for his collegiate debut. After battling injuries throughout most of the season, Mallory took a redshirt but appears to be bulking up for the 2026 season.

The number of youth in Florida State's wide receiver room is evident, and they will need underclassmen, like Mallory, to step up if the offense plans to be successful. He's gained eight pounds, moving up from last year's weight of 205 to 213, and could find himself in the two-deep early on as he continues to showcase his athleticism.

Mallory was ranked as the No. 107 wide receiver nationally in the Class of 2025, finishing his senior season at Cheshire with 49 catches for 691 yards and eight touchdowns over eight games.

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

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