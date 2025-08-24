FSU football WR gaining recognition as potential college football sleeper pick
Florida State's season opener is on the horizon. The Seminoles have aspirations of bouncing back in a big way after one of the most disappointing campaigns in program history.
That all starts with fixing an offense that ranked near the bottom of the country in 2024. Head coach Mike Norvell retooled his coaching staff and roster with Florida State potentially fielding as many as ten new starters.
Most of the fresh faces that the Seminoles brought in through the NCAA Transfer Portal gained plenty of experience at their previous stops.
One member of Florida State's roster who will make his debut in garnet and gold against Alabama on August 30 is earning national attention prior to kickoff.
Wide Receiver Squirrel White Highlighted By ESPN
Earlier this month, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg highlighted senior wide receiver Squirrel White among 43 players as sleepers who could rise to national prominence in 2025.
Rittenberg pointed to White's proven production as the reason he's expected to make plenty of plays in Tallahassee. White has more experience than any other player in Florida State's wide receiver room.
"White is undersized but boasts breakaway speed and has 10 career catches of 40 yards or longer and six of 50 yards or longer," Rittenberg wrote. "He joins fellow wide receiver transfers Duce Robinson (USC) and Gavin Blackwell (North Carolina) in Tallahassee."
In an exclusive comment to the outlet, Norvell lauded White's speed, calling him one of the fastest players in the county. It's clear the Seminoles are excited about what he brings to the table.
"He has big-time potential. His speed and explosiveness stand out. He is one of the fastest guys on the team, one of the faster guys in the country," Norvell said to ESPN. "He's got great ability to separate. He's really good with the ball in his hands as well. So I think just a variety of things that he can do, but really pushing the ball down the field is something that we're excited about."
White is dealing with a lower-body injury that he suffered in a recent preseason scrimmage. Florida State is optimistic that he'll be able to play against Alabama.
During his three seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers, White appeared in 38 games. He caught 131 passes for 1,665 yards and six touchdowns, rushed four times for 11 yards, and returned 10 punts for 155 yards.
White ranks seventh in Tennessee program history in career receptions.
