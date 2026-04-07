FSU Quarterbacks Get Honest About Competing For Starting Job

TALLAHASSEE — With just four practices remaining in spring camp, Florida State’s quarterback competition remains one of the program’s biggest unresolved storylines heading into the summer. As the Seminoles continue trying to rebound from last season, both Ashton Daniels and Kevin Sperry offered insight this week into how they’re handling the battle for the starting job and what they believe they each bring to the offense.

Both Sperry and Daniels met with the media on Tuesday, and while neither quarterback offered much clarity on who is in the lead, both emphasized that the competition has been more focused on growth, leadership, and preparation than on outside noise.

Kevin Sperry Says Year 2 Has Slowed the Game Down

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Kevin Sperry celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the East Texas A&M Lions during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

After appearing in four games last season, Sperry said the biggest difference this spring has been overall comfort. Instead of spending most of his time trying to learn the structure of the offense, the redshirt freshman feels more in command of protections, checks, and the overall operation of the unit.

“I would say the biggest difference going into year two is just my experience and understanding of this offense a little bit more," Sperry said. "A little bit less of a learning curve with my protections, checks, and things like that, which was really my biggest emphasis in my first year."

Focusing more on becoming a vocal presence on the field and in the locker room, Sperry said, has come more naturally as the Seminoles work through their final stretch of spring camp. Although he believes his growth will continue with pocket presence and footwork.

"So that’s pretty natural right now. Now it’s more just being more of a leader, a vocal leader, leading the guys, and just trying to be the best leader I can be every day... Things I need to improve on are definitely just my feet work in the pocket and my movement in the pocket," Sperry continued. "Not escaping too early.”

Daniels Says Competition Has Been Part of the Process

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) throws the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 27-20. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daniels entered the program as an Auburn transfer with four years under his belt. The redshirt senior echoed a similar tone when discussing the quarterback room. Rather than framing the battle as something tense or unusual, he described it as a natural part of the position and something he’s come to expect throughout his career.

"There’s always a competition, no matter where you go," Daniels said. "I think something that I’ve learned is that nothing is ever just handed to you. And I’ve competed everywhere that I’ve been"

"I think the big thing is whoever’s going to go out there is going to be able to go out there and get the job done. And I think that we all know what it means to compete and to compete at a high level. And I think that that’s been a really big emphasis for our room."

The veteran also emphasized that the room has stayed aligned on the bigger picture and ensuring whoever takes the field is ready to lead the offense.

With the competition still ongoing, both quarterbacks painted a similar picture of what Florida State’s coaching staff is asking from the position: leadership, consistency, and the ability to keep the offense moving forward heading into the summer.

“We all have a great relationship in that room. We push each other to be our best every single day.”

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