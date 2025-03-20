Nole Gameday

Talented Georgia Bulldogs commitment visits FSU Football

The Seminoles are making a move on the recruiting trail.

Dustin Lewis

The dead period is behind us and visits are back on with spring practice beginning for the majority of teams around the country. Florida State kicked off its slate of 15 practices on Wednesday evening and the Seminoles had a plethora of recruits in attendance for the session.

One of the most coveted prospects to stop by Tallahassee was Georgia Bulldogs pledge and No. 1 JUCO prospect, Seven Cloud - who honestly deserves a bump in the rankings for his name alone. This was Cloud's first trip to Florida State since picking up an offer from the Seminoles earlier this month.

The coaching staff has prioritized expanding the defensive line board and Cloud is someone who they are closely monitoring. It'll be interesting to see if FSU is able to bring him in for an official visit this summer despite his pledge to the Bulldogs.

During his second season at the JUCO level, Cloud totaled 48 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection, and three blocked kicks. He recorded a season-high ten tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one blocked kick in a 21-14 loss to Snow College on September 28.

Cloud will have two years of eligibility remaining when he signs with an FBS program in December. It will be no easy task to flip him from the Bulldogs. He grew up in the Peach State prior to suiting up for Butler Community College.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 1 JUCO recruit, the No. 1 JUCO DL, and the No. 1 JUCO recruit from Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country. The Seminoles don't have a pledge from a defensive lineman at this stage but are hoping to change that in the near future.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.

Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons

Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins

Junior Tyeland Coleman

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson

Redshirt Freshman D'Nas White

Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg

True Freshman Kevin Wynn

DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

