Talented Georgia Bulldogs commitment visits FSU Football
The dead period is behind us and visits are back on with spring practice beginning for the majority of teams around the country. Florida State kicked off its slate of 15 practices on Wednesday evening and the Seminoles had a plethora of recruits in attendance for the session.
One of the most coveted prospects to stop by Tallahassee was Georgia Bulldogs pledge and No. 1 JUCO prospect, Seven Cloud - who honestly deserves a bump in the rankings for his name alone. This was Cloud's first trip to Florida State since picking up an offer from the Seminoles earlier this month.
The coaching staff has prioritized expanding the defensive line board and Cloud is someone who they are closely monitoring. It'll be interesting to see if FSU is able to bring him in for an official visit this summer despite his pledge to the Bulldogs.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell not opposed to joint spring practice with Deion Sanders, Colorado Football
During his second season at the JUCO level, Cloud totaled 48 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection, and three blocked kicks. He recorded a season-high ten tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one blocked kick in a 21-14 loss to Snow College on September 28.
Cloud will have two years of eligibility remaining when he signs with an FBS program in December. It will be no easy task to flip him from the Bulldogs. He grew up in the Peach State prior to suiting up for Butler Community College.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 1 JUCO recruit, the No. 1 JUCO DL, and the No. 1 JUCO recruit from Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country. The Seminoles don't have a pledge from a defensive lineman at this stage but are hoping to change that in the near future.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons
Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins
Junior Tyeland Coleman
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson
Redshirt Freshman D'Nas White
Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg
True Freshman Kevin Wynn
READ MORE: Florida Gators QB takes shot at FSU Football’s stadium atmosphere
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football spring tight end preview: rebuilt room isn't lacking in talent
• ESPN’s Paul Finebaum bashes FSU, Clemson in conference realignment debate
• Salary terms, contract details revealed for new FSU Basketball head coach Luke Loucks
• Transfer defensive lineman hints at injury ahead of FSU Football’s spring camp