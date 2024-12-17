'Hard Work and Dedication' ... FSU Safeties Coach Evan Cooper Shares Simple Message For Success
There has been a massive transition of the coaching staff at Florida State, with multiple key positions on both sides of the ball either being added or replaced. The Seminoles looked to add even more recruiting and coaching experience in the secondary to go alongside defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain, Sr., by bringing in safeties coach Evan Cooper.
The NFL and college coaching veteran had stints with the Carolina Panthers and, most recently, Nebraska, where he coached a top-10 secondary in 2023 that produced four All-Big 10 players. He's been around and seen talent at the highest level with first-rounders like All-Pro cornerback Stefon Gilmore, Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey, and defensive end Brian Burns, so he is no stranger to what success looks like at the highest level.
"There's no secret, just hard work, dedication, and almost an obsessive part to your craft. You know, the guys that I’ve been around—like I said, Stefon Gilmore—he’s exactly what you think he is off the field and in the meeting rooms and that kind of stuff," Cooper said during his introductory press conference on Tuesday. "And Christian McCaffrey and our very own Brian Burns—those guys, they’re great for a reason."
Taking the job at FSU was an easy decision for Cooper as his entire family are fans of the program. His late cousin Shevin Smith started out as a walk-on at Florida State in 1994 and went on to become an NFL Draft pick in 1998, so his ties to the university run deep. When the opportunity presented itself, Cooper said he was "all in."
"I grew up in South Florida, and, quite honestly, my family is a Florida State family. I had a cousin that played here, played safety here, and I don't know if there are bigger Florida State fans in the world," Cooper said. "When the opportunity presented itself, I was all in."
Cooper will be teaming up with former Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White, who was also hired during the coaching overhaul. He said he sees similarities between head coach Mike Norvell, White, and himself as they all share the same philosophy on how they view not only the game but the student-athletes themselves.
"Coach White is a lot like coach Norvell—very enthusiastic, very much even-keeled, same guy every day. I like that. I like to know what I’m getting into. I know for me, choosing a job is very, very important, that people’s ideals or what they believe align with what I believe in. I believe you put the student-athletes first, and I work in a servitude profession. I like to serve those guys. I want to make sure that I’m putting those guys first and pushing them to be whatever they can be, and trying to max out whatever God gave them. I believe that’s what Coach White stands for, and I believe that’s what coach Norvell stands for, so it’s an easy transition for me."
Working in tandem with Surtain, Cooper admitted that he was a fan of Surtain Sr. when he played for the Dolphins alongside Surtain Sr.'s son, who currently plays for the Denver Broncos. He said he was excited to pick his brain and learn from the wealth of knowledge that he brings.
"Coach is a legend, man. I used to watch coach when he was with the Dolphins, and then I had the privilege to evaluate his son when I was the coach for the Carolina Panthers, and you're like, that guy is one of the best, too. He brings a wealth of knowledge, one of the coolest guys I’ve met," Cooper continued. "I’m really, really looking forward to picking his brain about the things that he’s known. His experience—you can’t duplicate."
Cooper goes in-depth on multiple subjects, including recruiting and player evaluation, in his full interview below.
