Ex-Florida State Wide Receiver Transferring To SEC Program
23 players have transferred from Florida State during the NCAA Transfer Portal's 20-day winter window. Some of those former Seminoles are already finding new homes.
On Tuesday morning, former FSU wide receiver Destyn Hill transferred to LSU. The move allows Hill to get closer to home while also giving him a chance to play in one of the premier conferences in college football.
Hill seemed to take somewhat of a shot at the Seminoles when revealing his announcement, per Rivals's Sam Spiegelman.
"It's a big support system, a bigger opportunity to get better with more resources, and the main thing – it's all about getting better and getting one step closer to the NFL. I'm going to WRU," Hill said according to Spiegelman.
Hill is coming off his second season with the Seminoles. He was unable to suit up in 2024 while recovering from an ACL injury that he suffered during spring practice. Hill rehabbed throughout the fall and was making steps in the right direction before the conclusion of the season.
As a true freshman, Hill was a member of the rotation at wide receiver, contributing to the ACC Championship team while battling through multiple injuries. Primarily working at slot, he caught six passes for 87 yards in appearances, with two starts.
The Louisiana native signed with Florida State as a four-star prospect in the 2021 class. He didn't arrive in Tallahassee until May of 2023 - more than two years after he signed with the program.
Hill is the 15th scholarship player from Florida State's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers, redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward, redshirt junior defensive tackle Grady Kelly, and junior defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. have also declared their intentions to move on.
FSU has six scholarship wide receivers eligible to return in 2025; junior Hykeem Williams, redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown, sophomore Lawayne McCoy, sophomore BJ Gibson, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore, and redshirt freshman Camdon Frier.
The Seminoles signed four wide receivers during the Early Signing Period; four-star Jayvan Boggs, four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, three-star Teriq Mallory, and three-star JUCO Jordan Scott.
Last week, the program officially announced the addition of new wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr.
