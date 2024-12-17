Ex-Florida State Quarterback Continuing College Career At Mississippi State
Florida State received shocking news last week when true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek moved on from the program to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. He was expected to be the signal-caller of the future in Tallahassee but has quickly pivoted to a new journey in his college career.
On Tuesday, Kromenhoek announced he was transferring to Mississippi State. The move came on the heels of a visit to Starkville, believed to be the first and only trip that he took during his transfer recruitment. Kromenhoek will be a true sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining in 2025.
The Georgia native signed with the Seminoles as a top-100 prospect in the 2024 class. Florida State was among his first offers as the coaching staff extended him a scholarship over a year before he started a game at the high school level. Kromenhoek committed to FSU prior to his junior season and showed off his potential as a dual-threat at the prep level, winning a state title and earning an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals.
Kromenhoek wasn't supposed to play during his first year in Tallahassee. However, he was thrust into action alongside redshirt freshman Brock Glenn after redshirt senior DJ Uiagalelei suffered a season-ending injury. Kromenhoek appeared in six games and started during the final two outings of the campaign. In total, he completed 44/84 passes for 502 yards with three touchdowns to two interceptions along with 63 rushes for 113 yards.
The 6-foot-4, 208-pound quarterback departed from the Seminoles less than 12 months after signing with the program. It was a disappointing end to his brief tenure in garnet and gold.
MIssissippi State went 2-10 overall and 0-8 in SEC play under first-year head coach Jeff Lebby. The Bulldogs were in the market for a quarterback after losing redshirt freshman Chris Parson and true freshman Michael Van Buren to the portal.
Kromenhoek is the 15th scholarship player from Florida State's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers, redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward, redshirt junior defensive tackle Grady Kelly, and junior defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. have also declared their intentions to move on.
Florida State is projected to return one scholarship quarterback for the 2025 season; redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn.
The Seminoles signed four-star Kevin Sperry during the Early Signing Period.
FSU also landed a commitment from Boston College quarterback transfer Thomas Castellanos.
