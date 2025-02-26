'He's a crazy guy' ... Micah Pettus' former teammate speaks on new FSU Football lineman
The Florida State Seminoles are looking to bounce back in 2025 after ending last season with a 2-10 record, resulting in a major turnover with staff and on the roster. FSU head coach Mike Norvell went heavy in the NCAA Transfer Portal, bringing in the No. 7 transfer class in the country filled with some of the top talent available.
One of those players was Ole Miss offensive lineman Micah Pettus who came in as a four-star transfer after a standout career with the Rebels.
NoleGameday's Logan Robinson caught up with one of Pettus' former teammates at the 2025 NFL Combine, who has firsthand experience going up against the towering six-foot-seven, 360-pound Alabama native.
Former Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolan described Pettus as "a crazy guy" and added that he is "one of his favorite offensive linemen to go against."
“He’s a crazy guy," Nolan said of Pettus. "He’s one of my favorite offensive linemen to go against just cause he’s gonna talk, he’s gonna do a couple of dirty things, but I feel like that’s kinda what the trenches is about.”
Pettus spent the past four seasons with the Rebels, earning a starting role for the majority of the last three years. In 2024, he started 11 games at right tackle, posting an above-average PFF grade of 72.8 across 765 snaps while only allowing one sack.
Pettus played a key role as a starter on an Ole Miss offense that ranked second nationally in total yards per game last year. The Rebels excelled through the air, averaging 343.6 passing yards per game (third in the country), so that "crazy mindset" Nolan described is something that FSU fans will welcome in Tallahassee, Florida.
