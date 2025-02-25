Jacksonville Jaguars hire assistant strength coach away from FSU Football

Nole Gameday

Former Florida State senior associate director of football strength and conditioning coach Lanier Coleman has taken a job with the Jacksonville Jaguars in a similar capacity serving as assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Coleman joined the staff in Tallahassee, FL for the last half decade following a five-year stint at Ole Miss, where he served as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for football. He also acted as the liaison for sports nutrition and coordinated intern development.

In 2012 and 2013, Coleman served as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Cal, where he primarily worked with the softball and women’s gymnastics teams while also assisting with football. Earlier in 2011, he began the year as a paid intern at his alma mater, Louisiana-Lafayette, before transitioning to an assistant strength and conditioning coach role at Rice.

New York Jets defensive tackle Lanier Coleman
Jul 26, 2013; Cortland, NY, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Lanier Coleman (61) walks out to the field prior to the start of training camp at SUNY Cortland. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Before his coaching career started, he was an offensive guard with the Green Bay Packers in 2013, a defensive tackle with the New York Jets in 2013, and the Tennessee Titans in 2014 according to his bio on Seminoles.com.

Coleman was a valuable asset, and the move comes at a pivotal time for the Florida State Seminoles as they are buried in their annual Tour of Duty workouts, a training regimen with a heavy focus on strength and conditioning.

He is, in part, responsible for the development of Jermaine Johnson II, a first-round New York Jets selection, and Jared Verse, a first-round Los Angeles section selection, alongside numerous other NFL Draft picks during his time at FSU from 2020-25

It appears that the the Seminoles will be tabbing Preston Scott as Coleman's replacement. Scott was most recently the Sports Performance Coach at Long Island University and worked with Josh Storms and Mike Norvell at Memphis from 2017-19 when he was an assistant strength coach. He also served in an intern role with the Tigers in 2016.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

