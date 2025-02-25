Jacksonville Jaguars hire assistant strength coach away from FSU Football
Former Florida State senior associate director of football strength and conditioning coach Lanier Coleman has taken a job with the Jacksonville Jaguars in a similar capacity serving as assistant strength and conditioning coach.
Coleman joined the staff in Tallahassee, FL for the last half decade following a five-year stint at Ole Miss, where he served as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for football. He also acted as the liaison for sports nutrition and coordinated intern development.
In 2012 and 2013, Coleman served as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Cal, where he primarily worked with the softball and women’s gymnastics teams while also assisting with football. Earlier in 2011, he began the year as a paid intern at his alma mater, Louisiana-Lafayette, before transitioning to an assistant strength and conditioning coach role at Rice.
Before his coaching career started, he was an offensive guard with the Green Bay Packers in 2013, a defensive tackle with the New York Jets in 2013, and the Tennessee Titans in 2014 according to his bio on Seminoles.com.
Coleman was a valuable asset, and the move comes at a pivotal time for the Florida State Seminoles as they are buried in their annual Tour of Duty workouts, a training regimen with a heavy focus on strength and conditioning.
He is, in part, responsible for the development of Jermaine Johnson II, a first-round New York Jets selection, and Jared Verse, a first-round Los Angeles section selection, alongside numerous other NFL Draft picks during his time at FSU from 2020-25
It appears that the the Seminoles will be tabbing Preston Scott as Coleman's replacement. Scott was most recently the Sports Performance Coach at Long Island University and worked with Josh Storms and Mike Norvell at Memphis from 2017-19 when he was an assistant strength coach. He also served in an intern role with the Tigers in 2016.
