Four-Star safety commits to Oregon over FSU Football, Auburn, and Notre Dame

The Seminoles were slated to host the Florida native for an official visit this summer.

Dustin Lewis

Xavier Lherisse/Twitter
In this story:

Earlier this month, Florida State locked in an official visit with four-star safety Xavier Lherisse. However, it's now up in the air regarding whether that trip will take place after the latest update in the blue-chip prospect's recruitment.

On Wednesday, Lherisse announced he was committing to Oregon over Florida State, Auburn, and Notre Dame. The Ducks have been making him a major priority with head coach Dan Lanning leading the charge.

Lherisse was in Tallahassee for a junior day earlier this month to meet with FSU head coach Mike Norvell, defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., and safeties coach Evan Cooper. It is worth noting that the Seminoles already have a pair of safeties committed in four-star Darryl Bell III and four-star Tedarius Hughes.

The Florida native is coming off a junior season where he contributed on both sides of the ball. Lherisse totaled 41 tackles, three pass deflections, and six interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He also added 53 catches for 776 yards and nine touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and two kickoff return touchdowns.

Lherisse's commitment is fresh and he probably won't be entertaining other suitors in the immediate future. With that being said, most recruits continue to explore other options after making their initial pledge. It wouldn't be a shock if Lherisse ends up making his way to Tallahassee in June.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 406 overall prospect, the No. 33 S, and the No. 58 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

Published
