Four-Star safety commits to Oregon over FSU Football, Auburn, and Notre Dame
Earlier this month, Florida State locked in an official visit with four-star safety Xavier Lherisse. However, it's now up in the air regarding whether that trip will take place after the latest update in the blue-chip prospect's recruitment.
On Wednesday, Lherisse announced he was committing to Oregon over Florida State, Auburn, and Notre Dame. The Ducks have been making him a major priority with head coach Dan Lanning leading the charge.
Lherisse was in Tallahassee for a junior day earlier this month to meet with FSU head coach Mike Norvell, defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., and safeties coach Evan Cooper. It is worth noting that the Seminoles already have a pair of safeties committed in four-star Darryl Bell III and four-star Tedarius Hughes.
The Florida native is coming off a junior season where he contributed on both sides of the ball. Lherisse totaled 41 tackles, three pass deflections, and six interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He also added 53 catches for 776 yards and nine touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and two kickoff return touchdowns.
Lherisse's commitment is fresh and he probably won't be entertaining other suitors in the immediate future. With that being said, most recruits continue to explore other options after making their initial pledge. It wouldn't be a shock if Lherisse ends up making his way to Tallahassee in June.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 406 overall prospect, the No. 33 S, and the No. 58 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
