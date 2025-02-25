Former FSU Football star retiring after legendary NFL Front Office career
Florida State has had plenty of former stars go on to have illustrious NFL playing careers. With that being said, not many have done it in the front office, especially with the success of Martin Mayhew.
After starring in Tallahassee from 1983-87 and playing professionally for just under a decade, Mayhew carved out a unique path. He joined Washington as a personnel intern in 1999 before a front office tenure that sent him to Detroit, New York, and San Francisco. Martin worked his way up to the general manager position with the Lions, was the director of football operations for the Giants, and held the title of vice president of player personnel with the 49ers.
Mayhew returned to Washington in 2021 as the general manager. This past season, he served as a senior personnel executive and advisor alongside GM Adam Peters as the Commanders made a run to the NFC Championship. No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels ended up being named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Following the successful season, Mayhew will be stepping away from the game. On Tuesday, Peters revealed that Mayhew has decided to retire after 26 years in the NFL while speaking to reporters at the NFL Combine.
READ MORE: Jacksonville Jaguars hire assistant strength coach away from FSU Football
"Martin has decided to retire and I just can't say enough great things about him. He spent 26 years in the NFL I first met him first, actually the first time I ever had any correspondence with him," Peters said to CommanderGameday's David Harrison. "I was at UCLA and I wrote letters to all the front office people in the NFL and the one guy got back to me, it was Martin when he was with the Lions."
"It was really cool and never got to meet him until I got to San Francisco. And he was a great coworker, great confidant, great friend, and 26 years in the NFL," Peters continued. "He's dedicated a lot of his life to this franchise as a player and then as a GM also got his law degree at Georgetown, which is pretty impressive."
Peters was hired along head coach Dan Quinn last offseason and played a big role in Washinton's turnaround. Mayhew also did his part to assist the Commanders through the NFL Draft and free agency. He'll be missed considering his vast contributions to the franchse.
"For the last, a little over a year when I got here, he was one of the first people that I really wanted to keep and work with and I was lucky enough that he wanted to stay and we couldn't have done what we did last year without him," Peters added. "He was instrumental in everything we did in terms of the, draft, free agency, he made a lot of big deals and free agency and he was just a great friend, great confidant, just a great person."
"So just wanted to thank him for all he's given to this franchise and this league and he will be missed. But just wanted to just say how much I appreciate him. We talk about Commanders a lot, he's a true Commander," Peters concluded.
A Tallahassee native, Mayhew played his prep career at Florida High before suiting up for the Seminoles for five years in the 1980s. During his time in garnet and gold, he appeared in 44 games, totaling 187 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, one blocked kick, 24 pass deflections, and five interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Martin was named a Second-team All-South Independent and an honorable mention All-American in 1985. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the tenth round of the 1988 NFL Draft. Mayhew actually played for Washington from 1989-1992, helping the franchise to a victory against the Bills in Super Bowl XXVI.
Throughout his time in the NFL, Martin remained a familiar face at Florida State, often showing up at games or Pro Days to scout. It wouldn't be a surprise to continue seeing him around the football facilities.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: Florida State standout defender projected to reunite with former teammates for LA Rams
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Former FSU Football standouts, including Jared Verse and Jordan Travis, recognized at FSU-UM basketball game
• Malique Ewin dominates as FSU Basketball completes season sweep of Miami, 74-66
• Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?
• True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry excited for FSU’s up-tempo offense under Gus Malzahn