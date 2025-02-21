Nole Gameday

Florida State standout defender projected to reunite with former teammates for LA Rams

Former Florida State football defensive lineman Josh Farmer played for the Seminoles from 2021-24.

Jackson Bakich

Jul 22, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer speaks to the media during ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer speaks to the media during ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a mock draft from CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso, former Florida State standout defensive lineman Josh was placed as a late first-round pick, headed to the Los Angeles Rams at No. 26.

READ MORE: Two Florida State true freshmen named as 'instant impact defenders' for 2025 season

Trapasso wrote this of the Rams' pick and Josh Farmer in his article:

"The Rams won't shy away from picking someone everyone else deems to be a reach. Farmer has ideal defensive tackle size and the explosiveness to test himself into the first round."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Despite FSU's 2-10 2024 campaign, Farmer provided some impressive statistics for the 'Noles on the football field during his four seasons.

Farmer played in 42 games for the Seminoles and recorded 80 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, two pass deflections, 11 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Farmer released a statement thanking Florida State's coaches, players, and fans.

"I would like to thank my family and friends, for they have motivated me beyond measure," Farmer wrote. "I would also like to thank my coaches and teammates for molding me into the player and man I am today. Lastly, I would like to thank all the Noles fans for taking me in and treating me like family. Playing for Florida State was a goal I set for myself when I was just a kid from Port St. Joe/Apalachicola. It is one of the best decisions I have ever made.

"I have grown off the field just as much as I have developed on it," Farmer continued. "I've had the opportunity to play for some of the best coaches anybody can ask for. After talking with my family, I'm excited to announce that I will be fulfilling a lifelong dream and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft."

If Farmer were to get drafted by the Rams, he would join both of his former teammates in Tallahassee, Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. Both of those players had exceptional years in their rookie seasons in the league, made it to the NFC Divisional round, and were one possession away from taking down the eventual Super Bowl champions in the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.

READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

 Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment

 Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons

 Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX

 Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros