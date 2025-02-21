Florida State standout defender projected to reunite with former teammates for LA Rams
In a mock draft from CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso, former Florida State standout defensive lineman Josh was placed as a late first-round pick, headed to the Los Angeles Rams at No. 26.
Trapasso wrote this of the Rams' pick and Josh Farmer in his article:
"The Rams won't shy away from picking someone everyone else deems to be a reach. Farmer has ideal defensive tackle size and the explosiveness to test himself into the first round."- Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
Despite FSU's 2-10 2024 campaign, Farmer provided some impressive statistics for the 'Noles on the football field during his four seasons.
Farmer played in 42 games for the Seminoles and recorded 80 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, two pass deflections, 11 sacks, and one forced fumble.
Farmer released a statement thanking Florida State's coaches, players, and fans.
"I would like to thank my family and friends, for they have motivated me beyond measure," Farmer wrote. "I would also like to thank my coaches and teammates for molding me into the player and man I am today. Lastly, I would like to thank all the Noles fans for taking me in and treating me like family. Playing for Florida State was a goal I set for myself when I was just a kid from Port St. Joe/Apalachicola. It is one of the best decisions I have ever made.
"I have grown off the field just as much as I have developed on it," Farmer continued. "I've had the opportunity to play for some of the best coaches anybody can ask for. After talking with my family, I'm excited to announce that I will be fulfilling a lifelong dream and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft."
If Farmer were to get drafted by the Rams, he would join both of his former teammates in Tallahassee, Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. Both of those players had exceptional years in their rookie seasons in the league, made it to the NFC Divisional round, and were one possession away from taking down the eventual Super Bowl champions in the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.
