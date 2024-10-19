Highest And Lowest Graded Players From Florida State's Road Loss To Duke
Florida State opened up the second half of its 2024 campaign with a 23-16 defeat to the Duke Blue Devils. Through seven games, the Seminoles sit at 1-6 and are just one loss away from being eliminated from bowl contention.
Once again, it was the offense that doomed FSU in Durham as the unit failed to reach 300 yards for the tenth straight outing while committing four turnovers in the process. The poor performance wasted the best effort that the Seminoles have put forward on defense this year. It's hard to lose a game when you hold the opposing team to 111 fewer yards, 3.1 yards per play, and 3/17 on third-down but that's exactly what Mike Norvell's squad did.
We're going to continue exploring this relatively new idea we started last season and dive into the highest and lowest-graded Seminoles on both sides of the ball from the loss. All of the information below was gathered via Pro Football Focus.
How Does PFF Grade Players?
PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis where each play is broken down to grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.
These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.
Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.
Offense:
Highest Graded Players:
1. Luke Kromenhoek (76.1) - 24 snaps
Kromenhoek made his first appearance of his college career in relief of Brock Glenn in the first half. Though he seemed hesitant at times, the true freshman got practically zero help from the rest of the pieces around. His first pass was a beautiful shot to the end zone that was dropped by Kentron Poitier and he another throw shortly after that went through the hands of Hykeem Williams. Kromenhoek completed 3/7 passes for 19 yards while being sacked three times.
2. Kyle Morlock (74.8) - 19 snaps
Morlock didn't record a catch but he earned the best blocking grade of anyone on FSU's offense (80.7).
3. Darius Washington (72.8) - 64 snaps
Washington started at left tackle but was injured late on the final drive. His status moving forward is unclear.
4. Kam Davis (67.9) - 28 snaps
Davis rushed a career-high 14 times for 63 yards. He had some tough runs but lost a fumble in the fourth quarter on a play where he was also injured.
5. Maurice Smith (66.6) - 67 snaps
Smith started at center and played every snap on offense. He was penalized for a snap infraction.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. Amaree Williams (53.5) - 17 snaps
Williams didn't record a catch in the loss and had the third-worst blocking grade on the roster.
4. Landen Thomas (52.0) - 39 snaps
Thomas didn't record a catch in the loss and had the second-worst blocking grade on the roster.
3. Malik Benson (49.5) - 40 snaps
Benson dropped a pass on 2nd and long and the next play was a pick-six by Brock Glenn. He finished with one catch for seven yards.
2. Jalen Brown (47.8) - 22 snaps
Brown didn't record a catch in the loss and had the worst blocking grade on the roster.
1. Brock Glenn (29.9) - 43 snaps
Glenn committed three turnovers on three straight offensive plays. He was benched before returning to finish the game for Florida State. Glenn completed 9/19 passes for 110 yards and two interceptions and finished as the second-leading rusher on the team with nine carries for 47 yards and a lost fumble.
Full Grades:
DEFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. Justin Cryer (80.7) - 40 snaps
Cryer made his first start of the season and led the Seminoles with seven tackles and two tackles for loss.
2. Cam Riley (80.6) - 20 snaps
Riley played well in the loss, finishing with three tackles and a pass breakup.
3. Sione Lolohea (75.9) - 36 snaps
Lolohea earned the second-most snaps among defensive ends, recording four tackles and two quarterback hurries.
4. Shyheim Brown (75.8) - 62 snaps
Brown played the second-most snaps on FSU's defense and totaled six tackles.
5. Darrell Jackson (75.1) - 40 snaps
Jackson had one of his most impactful games of the season. He recorded three tackles, one pass breakup, and one quarterback hurry.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. Davonte Brown (60.0) - 3 snaps
Brown was credited with one tackle in three snaps.
4. Ashlynd Barker (59.0) - 19 snaps
Barker committed a defensive holding penalty that negated a Shyheim Brown interception.
3. KJ Sampson (58.9) - 2 snaps
Sampson didn't record any stats in limited action.
2. Joshua Farmer (58.2) - 50 snaps
Farmer was credited with five tackles in the loss.
1. Patrick Payton (54.1) - 53 snaps
Payton finished with four tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. FSU didn't record a sack in the game.
Full Grades:
