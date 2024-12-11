Highly-Regarded Punter Commits To Florida State As Preferred Walk-On
Five-star punter Ethan Post has committed to Florida State University as a preferred walk-on. Mayo High School’s (Minnesota) stellar special teams prospect has found a home in Tallahassee. He will join a long line of FSU special teamers who have made a lasting impact, either in collegiate or professional athletics. These names include Sebastian Janikowsi, Graham Gano, Dustin Hopkins, Roberto Aguayo, Ryan Fitzgerald, and Alex Mastromanno.
READ MORE: Florida State Offers First Team All-MAC Miami (OH) Wide Receiver Transfer
According to the Kohl’s Professional Camps website, Post is a prototypical Division I punter that is ready to play at the next level.
“Post has a D1 frame and showed an ability to punt spirals that turn over. He should compete early at the D1 level! … His biggest kickoff was a 62-yard kick that had 3.53 seconds of hang-time. His best punt traveled 48 yards and had 4.68 seconds of hang-time. Post had a solid showing at the 2023 Kohl's National Scholarship Camp. His punting has continued to show improvement,” the website said.
According to Kohl’s, Post comes in at 6’3”, 235 pounds. He is a five-star recruit in the punting field and a four-star recruit in the place-kicking field. He is also considered the #9-ranked punter in the 2025 class.
He had received offers from Air Force, Cornell, Havard, and the University of Minnesota, but has decided to take a preferred walk-on spot at FSU. He will join kicker Jake Weinberg, punter Mac Chiumento, and kicker/punter Brunno Reus in the boot-to-ball portion of the special teams group.
READ MORE: Top Quarterback Transfer Eyeing Visit To Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Hires New Offensive Line Coach Away From UCF
• Coveted Transfer Portal EDGE Defender Lists Florida State In Top-3 Schools
• Florida State Linebacker Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
• Florida State Wide Receiver Expected To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal