Braden Fiske Becomes First LA Rams Rookie With Fumble Recovery in Consecutive Games
The one-two punch of former Florida State stars Braden Fiske and Jared Verse caught the attention of the LA Rams, as both players went early in the 2024 NFL Draft. The two wreaked havoc for the 2023 ACC Championship Seminoles and are now producing in the NFL as rookies.
Fiske became the first player in Rams history to have a fumble recovery in consecutive games when he recovered a strip sack on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune for a turnover deep in Rams territory in Week 2 and etched his second in Week 3 in their 27-24 win over San Francisco on Sunday night.
The 6'4'', 291-pound rookie out of Michigan City, IN recorded his second fumble recovery on second and three with 30 seconds left late in the second half after 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy took a blindside hit from Rams linebacker Byron Young in LA's comeback victory.
Fiske recorded one tackle on the night which puts him at nine on the season. His speed and physicality seem to be carrying over after dominating the NFL Combine. He ranked third among all defensive tackles and was eventually drafted No. 39 overall by the LA Rams.
During his lone season at Florida State, he recorded 43 tackles, six sacks, and nine tackles for loss after transferring from Western Michigan ahead in 2023.
Both the 49ers and the Rams are now 1-3 on the season and will need their defenses to step up. Fiske's production as a rookie is a promising sign for those in Los Angeles.
The Rams are set to take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 29 at 1:00 p.m. EST.
