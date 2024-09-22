Two Seminoles Break The Rock After Florida State's First Victory In 2024
Florida State's defense stood tall in the final minutes with a massive stand to secure the team's first victory of the 2024 season. The Seminoles were outgained by 126 yards but held the Golden Bears to 2/5 on their trips to the red zone, including a pair of missed field goals that came at crucial moments. It wasn't perfect or pretty but FSU finally finished a game and that's worth celebrating in itself.
The team was sparked by the play of multiple younger defensive backs, including redshirt freshman Edwin Joseph, who recorded his first career interception in the first half. Redshirt junior defensive tackle Joshua Farmer also came up big for the second straight game as he totaled four tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and a sack.
Joseph's pick in the second quarter marked the fourth time in five possessions that the Seminoles held Cal to zero points to begin the game. He showed up on the final defensive play of the night as Joseph combined for a fourth-down sack with Darrell Jackson to put the nail in the coffin.
Farmer showed up from beginning to end as he recorded a sack in the first quarter and followed that up with a tackle for loss in each of the final three quarters. Credit is given where credit is due and he's starting to play like the consistent force that he was expected to be. Farmer noted postgame that he's been playing with a cast but he shed it tonight. Maybe he should leave it off more often.
Following the victory, Joseph and Farmer became the first two Seminoles to have the honor of breaking the rock in the locker room. The nod could've gone to multiple players but the duo certainly earned it with their performance against the Golden Bears.
Check out the moment below.
