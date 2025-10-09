How To Watch Florida State vs. Pitt: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
The No. 25 Florida State Seminoles (3-2, 0-2 ACC) are gearing up to face off against the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-2, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday. While both teams are looking to walk away with a victory, the spotlight is being viewed through two different lenses.
Florida State is coming off back-to-back losses to Virginia and Miami, while the Panthers are still reeling from a dominant 48-7 win over Boston College at home. It will be a chance for FSU to rebound and build on its late 19-point fourth-quarter drive that could've been an upset for the Hurricanes, and show the world that the issues that have arisen have been addressed.
Pitt's Mason Heintschel on the Rise
Pitt true freshman Mason Heintschel is coming off a dominant performance last weekend against BC, passing for 323 yards and four touchdowns to no interceptions. However, it will be his first true road game in a rowdy Doak Campbell Stadium alongside Florida State's pass rush to put the frosh to the test.
FSU will have to look out for junior wide receiver Kenny Johnson, who had an outing of his own against Boston College. He had a career-high nine receptions for 115 yards and a score last weekend.
The Panthers are also expected to return star running back Desmond Reid, who has been out for the last two games with a lower-body injury. Through the first three games, he has 213 yards from scrimmage and a score on 30 plays.
Florida State's Brings its Own Brand of Offense
Despite the recent turnover issues for dual-threat quarterback Tommy Castellanos, the Seminoles bring a potent offense to the table. They lead the ACC in rushing, averaging 6.2 yards per carry, and have amassed 20 touchdowns through five games. In the air, they average 9.8 yards per catch, earning them a top 10 spot.
Florida State has surpassed 400 yards of total offense in four straight games. The Seminoles’ 404 yards against Miami were the most allowed by the Hurricanes’ defense this year. FSU ranks among the nation’s best on offense, leading the ACC in rushing touchdowns and total offense.
Pitt’s defense was dominant last week, holding the Eagles to just 27 rushing yards and 89 passing yards while forcing three turnovers. The unit currently ranks third in the country.
It will be up to Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi and DC Randy Bates if they hope to slow down Florida State enough to pull off the upset. And it will be up to FSU's Mike Norvell and Co. if they hope to get out of their two-game slump and back into the conversation.
Redemption for the 'Noles or rolling on for the Panthers? It all goes down in Tallahassee on Saturday at noon.
Here is how to watch:
Game Information: No. 25 Florida State Seminoles vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Current Records: Florida State (3-2, 0-2 ACC) vs. Pitt (3-2, 1-1 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, October 11, 12:00 p.m. EST
Where: Tallahassee, Florida - Doak Campbell Stadium (67,277)
TV/Streaming: WatchESPN/ESPN app
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Dave Pasch, Analyst: Dusty Dvoracek, Sideline: Taylor McGregor
Radio: Seminole Sports Network or on SiriusXM Radio Channel No. 137 or No. 193
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Spread: FSU -10.5 (-110), Pitt +10.5 (-110)
Over/Under: Over 57.5 (-112), Under 57.5 (-108)
Moneyline: FSU (-375), Pitt (+295)
Series History: Pitt holds a 6–5 edge in the all-time series, though Florida State has won two of its three meetings since Pitt joined the ACC in 2013.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
