Three key matchups for FSU football's pivotal game against Pitt
The Florida State Seminoles have reached the most pivotal game of their season so far.
No, it's not against a rival. No, it's not against a tough SEC squad.
It's against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
The 'Noles find themselves 3-2 and 0-2 in ACC play. Winning out is essentially what it will take to make the College Football Playoff, if that is the expectation (a loss to Florida wouldn't keep FSU out of the ACC Championship game, but I digress).
However, the result of the Pitt game could change the entire trajectory of the program. A 3-3 (0-3 ACC) team has an entirely different connotation than a 4-2 (1-2 ACC) team after six games.
The conversation will swing from "Hey, this team is 4-2 with two tough losses to a top 3 team and an up-and-coming UVA team on the road in double overtime" to "Holy crap, FSU is 3-3 with three ACC losses, will they win six or seven games?"
After the Pitt game, FSU plays notable teams such as Clemson, Florida, and NC State (who beat UVA), all on the road.
But the last thing the Seminoles should do is look past the Panthers.
The question then becomes, which Pitt will FSU get? The Pittsburgh team that lost to 2-4 West Virginia, or the Pitt team that just dropped 48 points on Boston College?
Many fans will be making the trek to the Sunshine State's capital to see their Seminoles play the Pittsburgh Panthers. If you’re looking for the pivotal matchups – the game within the game on Saturday – NoleGameday has you covered.
1. Florida State Secondary vs. Pitt True Freshman QB Mason Heintschel
Last week, Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel received his first ever start for the Panthers as a true freshman.
He went off.
Heintschel unloaded four touchdown passes in the first half alone. He went 30-41 for 323 yards and the four aforementioned TDs.
Granted, BC is 1-4 and not the best litmus test, but those guys are on scholarship, too.
And for Heintschel being a true freshman, it makes it all the more impressive.
As for the Seminoles, their secondary was exposed on Saturday night against Miami. Granted, even Miami's offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson laid it out plainly after this past weekend's clash: FSU committed a lot of hats to the run game and paid the price.
Miami QB Carson Beck threw four touchdowns himself against the 'Noles.
If Florida State thinks they can load the box and force the true freshman to beat them through the air, the secondary will have to tighten up.
2. FSU QB Thomas Castellanos vs. Himself
Castellanos was the first to admit it: he made too many mistakes during the Miami game. He played too much hero ball. He forced throws he didn't need to force.
The Seminoles opened as double-digit favorites against the Panthers at home, and the line hasn't moved.
However, if FSU is -3 in the turnover column as they've been the last two weeks (-6 overall), the Garnet and Gold could make this game closer than it should be.
3. Pitt's Blitz Happy Defense vs. Florida State's Offense Line
The Pittsburgh Panthers, under head coach Pat Narduzzi, are known as one of the most aggressive teams defensively in the country.
They like to blitz, they like to create havoc, and force turnovers in the process.
FSU QB Thomas Castellanos has earned some (if not most) of the turnover blame, but the Seminoles have given up four fumbles in just five games.
In 2023, Florida State lost five fumbles all season.
Overall, the Seminoles need to control the trenches offensively if they want to win in convincing fashion against a feisty Pitt defense.
