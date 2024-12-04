Incoming FSU Offensive Coordinator Releases Statement Thanking Former School
Newly announced Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn released a letter to the UCF “Knight Nation” following his departure from the school. He served as the head coach of the football program from 2021 until their season ended this past Friday against Utah. The Knights finished the season 4-8.
In his letter, Malzahn thanked the fanbase and the Orlando area’s hospitality – including the local Orlando Health system for administering to his wife throughout the medical troubles she sustained in 2022.
Knight Nation,
Kristi and I want to take a moment to say thanks. I feel fortunate to have served as your head coach the past four years. I'm grateful for the passion of our fan base and the desire for greatness at such a special university. Thanks to Terry Mohajir for giving us the opportunity.
It's amazing to consider all that happened in a short time. We arrived in Orlando during challenges of COVID restrictions and now leave as UCF has fully transitioned into the Big 12 amidst navigating the Wild West of the NIL world. Orlando will hold a special place in Kristi's and I's heart. We've made so many friendships here that we hope will last a lifetime.
I want to again thank the incredible staff at Orlando Health. I thank God we were in Orlando during Kristi's health challenges. After our bowl win over the Gators, my world was turned upside down. I'm not sure it would have turned right-side up without the care and support from our athletic training staff and the medical professionals at Orlando Health.
Competing at UCF requires everyone working together, and I can't speak enough on the professionalism and dedication of our coaches/support staff. To the equipment team (Rich and Brad), athletic training (1-5!), video team (Brad and Ryan), recruiting staff, Brittney and her team, student workers, #Content team, academic support staff (Tara Helton and team), Knights Leadership Academy, and everyone else who was part of our UCF family-thank you for all of your hard work.
I'm most thankful for our players. We were fortunate to have good players, but more fortunate to have players that are good people. I pray you all continue to use your influence in positive ways. I look forward to following your successes-whether at UCF, in the professional ranks, in the workforce, or wherever your path leads; know I will always be in your corner.
I wish UCF the best moving forward and am excited to see the next leader of the program continue to push Orlando's Hometown Team onto the national stage.
Thank you, Knight Nation, for everything!
Sincerely,
Gus and Kristi Malzahn
Gus Malzahn holds a 105-62 record as a head coach. He went 28-24 at UCF. His coaching tree includes notable names such as Mike Norvell (FSU), Kenny Dillingham (ASU), Eli Drinkwitz (MIZZ), and Cadillac Williams (former Auburn interim).
