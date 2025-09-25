Inside Mike Norvell’s fiery speech that has Seminoles locked in for Virginia
The No. 8 Florida State Seminoles are on a roll, opening 3-0 as they enter conference play against Virginia this weekend. It may not be the ultimate measuring stick for what awaits in 2025, but the ‘Noles face another eye test as they push toward ACC supremacy.
READ MORE: FSU football earns strong praise from Virginia head coach Tony Elliott
Florida State Prepares For ACC Play
"We're going into ACC play, and we're going to play a talented opponent. But, I can promise you it is not about them next week, it is about us," Norvell said to his team after their record-breaking victory over Kent State. "Do not get distracted. I love coaching this team, and I'm so grateful for what you give to this team, for this university, and for all the wonderful people that we represent."
The Seminoles are heading to Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend to take on the 3-1 Cavaliers. Although the test presented by the Alabama Crimson Tide was significant, the challenges remain the same for Florida State, a team most concerned with measuring itself than its opponent.
The Tone Hasn’t Shifted, but the Results Have
"You take nothing for granted, not one game, not one moment." Norvell continued. "I don't want to see you come up one millimeter short of what I know your potential is."
Those are strong words from a coach freshly off a 2-10 season after winning the ACC outright in 2023. But, after back-to-back record-setting performances, the revamped Seminoles seem to be on the rise again.
Florida State boasts the top offense in the country and a top-25 defense that currently ranks No. 21. If any eye-test awaits in the near future, it'll be against Virginia and Miami, with Clemson and Florida currently on the mend.
In other words, the table is set. The Seminoles know the road to Charlotte, and potentially beyond, will run through these next few weeks. The question isn’t whether Florida State has the talent; it’s whether they can keep their edge sharp enough to avoid stumbling on the climb back to the top.
READ MORE: FSU football’s Tony White addresses UCLA’s head coaching rumors
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok